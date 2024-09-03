Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Regulation
> $180 Million Forex Ponzi Scheme Lands 11-Year Prison Sentence

$180 Million Forex Ponzi Scheme Lands 11-Year Prison Sentence

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 08:12 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Tony Iervasi, former director of Courtenay House, has been sentenced in Australia.
  • The fraud, which operated for over 6 years, resulted in a net loss of $54 million to around 585 investors.
go-to-jail

Tony Iervasi, the former sole director of Courtenay House, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison with a non-parole period of seven years for his role in orchestrating a $180 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of investors. In the ongoing case that has lasted for years, charges have also been brought against other individuals.

Former Director of $180M Ponzi Scheme Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

The Courtenay House companies, based in Sydney, operated under the guise of a legitimate forex and futures trading business. However, only about 3% of the funds deposited by investors were actually traded. Instead, Iervasi used new investor capital to pay returns to existing clients, perpetuating the classic structure of a Ponzi scheme.

Over a period of approximately 6.5 years, from December 2010 to April 2017, Iervasi's scheme raised around $180 million from approximately 585 investors. The total net loss to victims amounted to $54 million, with Iervasi personally benefiting from about $12 million of the fraudulently obtained funds.

ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court
ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court

“Mr Iervasi’s actions betrayed the trust of his clients and inflicted damage on hundreds of people,” commented ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that such deliberate fraudulent activities will not be tolerated.”

ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court commented on the case, stating, "Mr. Iervasi's actions betrayed the trust of his clients and inflicted damage on hundreds of people. Today's sentence demonstrates that such deliberate fraudulent activities will not be tolerated."

Two Others Also Plead Guilty

Iervasi is not the only individual implicated in the $180 million Ponzi scheme . Last year, criminal charges were also presented against David Sipina, a former director at Courtenay House. According to court records, Sipina could face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of $810,000 for his actions.

In March of this year, Sipina confessed to operating a financial services business without the necessary license from 2015 to 2017, in collaboration with others. He also admitted to dealing with proceeds of crime amounting to $1 million or more.

Furthermore, in May 2023, Athan Papoulias, a former contractor, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment. His sentence is to be served through an intensive corrections order along with completing 120 hours of community service.

Harm Went beyond Financial Lossess

The sentence was handed down by Justice Deborah Sweeney in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, following Iervasi's guilty plea to multiple charges of financial misconduct.

Justice Deborah Sweeney
Justice Deborah Sweeney

Justice Sweeney highlighted the severe consequences for the scheme's victims, which extended beyond financial losses.

"As well as the loss of life savings and family homes, the harm went beyond financial losses to breakdowns of marriages and family relationships, emotional, physical and mental health issues, and the need to delay retirement or resume working in the face of a loss of financial security in their mature years," she said.

Iervasi pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in dishonest conduct related to financial products or services, as well as one count of operating an unlicensed financial services business.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following an investigation and referral by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ).

Tony Iervasi, the former sole director of Courtenay House, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison with a non-parole period of seven years for his role in orchestrating a $180 million Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of investors. In the ongoing case that has lasted for years, charges have also been brought against other individuals.

Former Director of $180M Ponzi Scheme Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

The Courtenay House companies, based in Sydney, operated under the guise of a legitimate forex and futures trading business. However, only about 3% of the funds deposited by investors were actually traded. Instead, Iervasi used new investor capital to pay returns to existing clients, perpetuating the classic structure of a Ponzi scheme.

Over a period of approximately 6.5 years, from December 2010 to April 2017, Iervasi's scheme raised around $180 million from approximately 585 investors. The total net loss to victims amounted to $54 million, with Iervasi personally benefiting from about $12 million of the fraudulently obtained funds.

ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court
ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court

“Mr Iervasi’s actions betrayed the trust of his clients and inflicted damage on hundreds of people,” commented ASIC Deputy Chairwoman, Sarah Court. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that such deliberate fraudulent activities will not be tolerated.”

ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court commented on the case, stating, "Mr. Iervasi's actions betrayed the trust of his clients and inflicted damage on hundreds of people. Today's sentence demonstrates that such deliberate fraudulent activities will not be tolerated."

Two Others Also Plead Guilty

Iervasi is not the only individual implicated in the $180 million Ponzi scheme . Last year, criminal charges were also presented against David Sipina, a former director at Courtenay House. According to court records, Sipina could face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of $810,000 for his actions.

In March of this year, Sipina confessed to operating a financial services business without the necessary license from 2015 to 2017, in collaboration with others. He also admitted to dealing with proceeds of crime amounting to $1 million or more.

Furthermore, in May 2023, Athan Papoulias, a former contractor, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment. His sentence is to be served through an intensive corrections order along with completing 120 hours of community service.

Harm Went beyond Financial Lossess

The sentence was handed down by Justice Deborah Sweeney in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, following Iervasi's guilty plea to multiple charges of financial misconduct.

Justice Deborah Sweeney
Justice Deborah Sweeney

Justice Sweeney highlighted the severe consequences for the scheme's victims, which extended beyond financial losses.

"As well as the loss of life savings and family homes, the harm went beyond financial losses to breakdowns of marriages and family relationships, emotional, physical and mental health issues, and the need to delay retirement or resume working in the face of a loss of financial security in their mature years," she said.

Iervasi pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in dishonest conduct related to financial products or services, as well as one count of operating an unlicensed financial services business.

The case was prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions following an investigation and referral by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC ).

Topics
Ponzi Scheme
Asic
Australia
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1745 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1745 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

ICYMI, our Finance Magnates Annual Awards’ nomination process got extended for one more week!

More Videos

  • The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    The Categories of The Finance Magnates Annual Awards

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

  • Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}