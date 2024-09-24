Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Prop Trading: MyFundedFutures Integrates dxFeed for Instant Market Data

Tuesday, 24/09/2024 | 19:17 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • This collaboration aims to introduce dxFeed's data services to enable traders to access real-time market information.
  • MyFundedFutures offers a simulated trading challenge platform where participants can operate under rules replicating real market conditions.
Futures prop trading firm MyFundedFutures has integrated dxFeed US Futures into its platform. This collaboration promises to enhance MyFundedFutures' capabilities and provide participants with better access to market data.

Enhancing Simulated Trading Challenges

By introducing dxFeed's data services, MyFundedFutures will allow users to trade with real-time market data. The prop firm mentioned that this access is important for developing strategies, understanding market dynamics, and enabling traders to navigate the futures markets effectively.

"We are excited to bring dxFeed US Futures to MyFundedFutures, enabling traders to access premium market data that can help them make more informed trading decisions," said Dmitry Parilov, the Managing Director at dxFeed. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide high-quality data solutions that empower traders and investors worldwide."

MyFundedFutures provides a platform for traders to enhance their strategies through a simulated trading challenge. Participants operate under specific rules that mimic real market conditions, allowing them to gain experience without financial risk.

More companies are integrating dxFeed across the various financial sectors. Recently, the company partnered with PriceSquawk, an audible trading platform that converts real-time market data into sound. This agreement promised to boost user trading experience by providing CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data through an audio tool.

Recent Partnerships with dxFeed

PriceSquawk translates market activity into auditory signals to reflect the trading activities of a physical trading floor. According to dxFeed, integrating its data into PriceSquawk adds an additional layer of sophistication to the platform. dxFeed also integrated Cboe One Canada Summary Feed into its market data solutions this year. The platform offers instant data on Canadian equities from Cboe Global Markets.

Additionally, the feed aggregates data from the trading venues operated by Cboe Canada, encompassing the trading volume across the Canadian markets. The platform reportedly provides coverage of more than 260 listed and traded securities on Cboe Canada.

Early this year, dxFeed initiated an Infrastructure as a Service project for Tradu, a multi-asset trading platform. This move enables dxFeed to provide the infrastructure and data provision for Tradu and allows the platform to focus on its core business.

MyFundedFutures
prop trading
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
