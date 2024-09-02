dxFeed and PriceSquawk Team Up to "Bring Sound" to Market Data

Fintech firm dxFeed has integrated PriceSquawk, an audible trading platform that converts real-time market data into sound. This partnership promises to enhance the trading experience by offering CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data through an auditory tool, allowing traders to stay connected to market dynamics without being glued to their screens.
dxFeed and PriceSquawk
PriceSquawk has gained recognition for its unique ability to translate market activity into auditory signals, creating an immersive trading environment that echoes the hustle and bustle of a physical trading floor. The integration of dxFeed's high-precision data into this platform brings an additional layer of sophistication to the tool.
Now, traders using PriceSquawk can access real-time bid and ask prices directly in their web browsers, thanks to the new dxFeed-powered PriceSquawk App. The collaboration between dxFeed and PriceSquawk enables traders to listen to live quotes, including the bid and offer prices across various futures and options markets offered by the CME Group.
The company also termed this collaboration a technical integration and a step towards democratizing access to market data. It also provides real-time access to the best bid and offers prices from Nasdaq.
Expanding Retail Trading Network
Recently, dxFeed integrated Cboe One Canada Summary Feed into its market data solutions. This service reportedly offers real-time data on Canadian equities from Cboe Global Markets. The feed aggregates data from the trading venues operated by Cboe Canada and includes trading volume from all Canadian markets.
Cboe Canada is reportedly the third most active marketplace in Canada, representing about 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities. The offering aims to enhance dxFeed's ability to provide insights and analytics to traders and investors. This addition is part of dxFeed's effort to provide market data solutions that enable traders to access information necessary for making better decisions.
dxFeed has also developed bespoke market data widgets for ForexLive, one of the most visited FX trading hubs. The widgets support market data visualization and technical analysis functionality for users. With a scalable low-latency infrastructure, dxFeed aims to consolidate market data from various sources to users across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.