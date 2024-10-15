Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Prop Firm MyFundedFutures Overhauls Affiliate Program and Suspends over 20 Countries

Prop Firm MyFundedFutures Overhauls Affiliate Program and Suspends over 20 Countries

Tuesday, 15/10/2024 | 09:06 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Affiliate accounts failing to generate at least 50 trader deposits will be closed this month.
  • MFF previously announced blocking access to clients from 21 different countries due to regulatory concerns.
Matthew Leech, the CEO and Founder of MyFundedFutures
Matthew Leech, the CEO and Founder of MyFundedFutures

Affiliates of Matthew Leech's prop firm MyFundedFutures (MFF) who haven't generated a sufficient number of "individual purchases" will be removed from the program at the end of this month. This information was communicated to users via email and confirmed by moderators on the company's official Discord server.

MyFundedFutures "Unable to Monitor Smaller Affiliates"

MyFundedFutures is part of the popular prop trading company MyFundedFX. However, unlike the main brand, it focuses exclusively on the regulated futures market. As explained by MFF's founder and CEO, current compliance efforts necessitate changes to existing policies.

"Affiliates are a big focus of the broader regulatory and compliance environment," Leech commented in an email sent to affiliates. "Ultimately, MyFundedFutures is responsible for how affiliates are advertising and promoting our company and our business model to consumers. Affiliates promoting our product offerings in an incorrect way is our responsibility."

The message further states that the prop firm is unable to "monitor smaller affiliates" with whom they don't have a direct relationship and can't control how MyFundedFutures services are promoted online.

As a result, a significant change has been introduced to the existing regulations. All affiliates who haven't generated "at least 50 individual purchases to MyFundedFutures since the launch of the program will be phased out of the affiliate program." Access to accounts will be lost after October 31. After this date, the prop firm will issue a final payout.

Emails with this content were reportedly sent to all users who didn't exceed the minimum threshold of 50 purchases. This information was confirmed by one of MFF's Discord moderators, stating, "If you have less than 50, your affiliate will be disabled as of October 30th."

Finance Magnates last wrote about MyFundedFutures three weeks ago when the company integrated dxFeed US futures for instant market data.

21 Countries Blacklisted by MyFundedFutures

Last week, MFF also announced other compliance -related changes stemming from the need to work directly with US-registered FCMs, or Futures Commission Merchants.

"We have identified a list of countries that will never be approved to trade live according to guidelines and restrictions industry-wide for compliance and regulatory reasons by the FCMs," Leech commented on Discord.

Consequently, the prop trading firm can no longer provide services to a list of 21 countries. Residents of these countries can no longer purchase new evaluations or challenges. However, this doesn't apply to individuals who already had active accounts with MyFundedFutures.

The list, in alphabetical order, includes Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Gibraltar, Haiti, Hong Kong, Jordan, Kenya, Macedonia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and United Arab Emirates.

Affiliates of Matthew Leech's prop firm MyFundedFutures (MFF) who haven't generated a sufficient number of "individual purchases" will be removed from the program at the end of this month. This information was communicated to users via email and confirmed by moderators on the company's official Discord server.

MyFundedFutures "Unable to Monitor Smaller Affiliates"

MyFundedFutures is part of the popular prop trading company MyFundedFX. However, unlike the main brand, it focuses exclusively on the regulated futures market. As explained by MFF's founder and CEO, current compliance efforts necessitate changes to existing policies.

"Affiliates are a big focus of the broader regulatory and compliance environment," Leech commented in an email sent to affiliates. "Ultimately, MyFundedFutures is responsible for how affiliates are advertising and promoting our company and our business model to consumers. Affiliates promoting our product offerings in an incorrect way is our responsibility."

The message further states that the prop firm is unable to "monitor smaller affiliates" with whom they don't have a direct relationship and can't control how MyFundedFutures services are promoted online.

As a result, a significant change has been introduced to the existing regulations. All affiliates who haven't generated "at least 50 individual purchases to MyFundedFutures since the launch of the program will be phased out of the affiliate program." Access to accounts will be lost after October 31. After this date, the prop firm will issue a final payout.

Emails with this content were reportedly sent to all users who didn't exceed the minimum threshold of 50 purchases. This information was confirmed by one of MFF's Discord moderators, stating, "If you have less than 50, your affiliate will be disabled as of October 30th."

Finance Magnates last wrote about MyFundedFutures three weeks ago when the company integrated dxFeed US futures for instant market data.

21 Countries Blacklisted by MyFundedFutures

Last week, MFF also announced other compliance -related changes stemming from the need to work directly with US-registered FCMs, or Futures Commission Merchants.

"We have identified a list of countries that will never be approved to trade live according to guidelines and restrictions industry-wide for compliance and regulatory reasons by the FCMs," Leech commented on Discord.

Consequently, the prop trading firm can no longer provide services to a list of 21 countries. Residents of these countries can no longer purchase new evaluations or challenges. However, this doesn't apply to individuals who already had active accounts with MyFundedFutures.

The list, in alphabetical order, includes Burkina Faso, Cameroon, China, Gibraltar, Haiti, Hong Kong, Jordan, Kenya, Macedonia, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nigeria, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and United Arab Emirates.

Topics
MyFundedFX
prop firms
prop trading
MyFundedFutures
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1862 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1862 Articles
  • 41 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}