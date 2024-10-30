Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tools for Brokers Overhauls PAMM Platform With Single-Login System

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 09:56 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • TFB presented updated TFB PAMM with simplified login credentials and improved privacy features for money managers.
  • Users can now choose to show only profit data while concealing sensitive details.
Tools for Brokers (TFB) has launched an upgrade to its PAMM money management solution, introducing unified login credentials and enhanced privacy features for traders and investors.

Tools for Brokers Unveils Enhanced PAMM Platform

The latest version introduces a simplified authentication system that allows investors to access the platform using either their TFB PAMM or MetaTrader credentials, eliminating the need for multiple login details.

The update also introduces new visibility controls, allowing money managers to customize the information displayed to investors. Users can now choose to show only profit data while concealing sensitive details such as commissions, swap fees, and order symbols.

In addition to enhanced privacy controls, the platform now enables money managers to create and edit detailed biographical profiles, helping them showcase their expertise and trading achievements to potential investors.

Albina Zhdanova, CCO at Tools For Brokers

This update comes few weeks after the technology provider for the financial services industry has opened a new office in Dubai, to build its presence in the MENA region.

“We've seen continuous growth in the market over the past few years,” Albina Zhdanova, Chief Commercial Officer at TFB, commented. “As the number of local clients and partners has grown year to year, it made sense to set up a representative office there.”

Offering for Prop Trading Firms

Tools for Brokers recently expanded its offerings to proprietary trading firms, launching a tailored cTrader package designed to support the needs of this sector. Announced on Tuesday, the new package provides prop trading firms with a comprehensive solution to start or enhance their trading operations.

The cTrader Prop Trading package includes a suite of products like the cTrader Terminal Pack, cTrader Copy, and the cTrader Invite Affiliate Program. Additionally, Tools for Brokers integrates its own products, such as the Trade Processor liquidity bridge and risk management tools.

The technology provider, known for its turnkey solutions, serves a client base that includes retail brokers, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms. Recently, Tools for Brokers has partnered with firms like SALVUS Funds, Devexperts, and Broctagon to further enhance its offerings.

