Tools for Brokers Bets on Dubai with New Office Launch

TFB wants to strengthen its presence in the MENA region.
The company aims to enhance its support capabilities for regional clients.
Tools for
Brokers (TFB), a technology provider for the financial services industry, has
announced the opening of a new representative office in Dubai. With this step,
the company wants to build its expansion strategy in the Middle East and North
Africa (MENA) region.
Technology Provider Tools
for Brokers Expands with New Dubai Office
The
decision to establish a presence in Dubai comes as the emirate continues to
cement its position as a global financial hub. With its strategic location and
robust infrastructure, Dubai has become an increasingly attractive destination
for financial technology companies seeking to tap into the region's growing
market.
The move
aligns with TFB's broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in the MENA
market. By having a local presence, the company aims to enhance its service
delivery and support capabilities for regional clients.
“We've seen
continuous growth in the market over the past few years,” Albina Zhdanova,
Chief Commercial Officer at TFB, commented. “As the number of local clients and
partners has grown year to year, it made sense to set up a representative
office there.” Zhadanova joined TFB in 2012 and served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for over a decade. At the end of last year, when the company reshuffled management, she took over the position of Chief Commercial Officer, while Vladimir Viuchejskiy assumed the role of COO.
The
announcement comes on the heels of TFB's participation in the Foex expo in
Dubai, where the company is showcasing its latest offerings. These include
updated versions of its flagship multiplatform liquidity bridge, Trade
Processor, and the TFB PAMM solution.
“Being even
closer to the market, we will continue to provide excellent service and support
and expand our presence and role in the market,” added Zhdanova
Tools for
Brokers provides technology solutions for retail brokers, LPs, prop trading
companies, and hedge funds. The company's product ecosystem is built around its
Trade Processor liquidity bridge compatible with multiple trading platforms,
including MetaTrader, cTrader, DXtrade and MatchTrader.
New cTrader and DXtrade Integrations
Staying in
the topic of trading platforms, TFB has recently expanded its offerings with
new integrations, focusing on enhancing services for prop trading firms and
brokers.
In early
August, TFB introduced a specialized cTrader package tailored for the growing
prop trading sector. This all-in-one solution aims to help prop trading
companies launch or enhance their operations. The package includes cTrader
Terminal Pack, cTrader Copy, and cTrader Invite Affiliate Program, along with
TFB's own products such as the Trade Processor liquidity bridge and risk
management solutions.
Earlier, in
April, TFB partnered with Devexperts to integrate the DXtrade platform into its
Trade Processor ecosystem. This integration enhances TFB's multiplatform
liquidity bridge, providing clients with a secure, user-friendly, and
regulatory-compliant trading platform. The collaboration expands access to a
wide range of instruments and diversified trading strategies.
Additionally,
TFB has joined forces with SALVUS Funds, an advisory firm specializing in
licensing and regulatory compliance. This partnership aims to simplify and
accelerate the process of launching brokerage businesses for TFB's clients,
which include retail brokers, hedge funds, and prop trading companies.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official
🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/
📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/
▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
