Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> Technology
> Forex CRM Provider Techysquad Partners with Acuity Trading for Data Integration

Forex CRM Provider Techysquad Partners with Acuity Trading for Data Integration

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 08:10 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Both companies want to implement advanced market research tools into Forex CRM software.
  • The aim to provide brokers and traders with a more comprehensive platform for managing client relationships.
Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, talking to Finance Magnates at iFX EXPO International 2024
Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, talking to Finance Magnates at iFX EXPO International 2024

Acuity Trading, a provider of alternative data and technology solutions for financial markets, has announced a strategic partnership with Techysquad, a Forex CRM software provider. The collaboration integrates Acuity's Research Terminal into Techysquad's CRM solution.

Acuity Trading Partners with Techysquad to Enhance Forex CRM Capabilities

The partnership will allow Techysquad clients to access Acuity's Research Terminal directly through their existing CRM interface. This integration is designed to streamline financial research processes by consolidating real-time market data, news, and analytics into a single platform.

"By combining our cutting-edge research tools with Techysquad's powerful CRM solution, we aim to provide brokers and traders with an unparalleled trading experience," Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented.

The integration will bring several of Acuity's research tools to Techysquad users, including:

  • AnalysisIQ: Offering trade ideas from experienced analysts
  • AssetIQ: Providing in-depth asset analysis and market signals
  • Corporate and Economic Calendars: Featuring data from Dow Jones
  • NewsIQ: Analyzing news impact on popular assets

Techysquad's Forex CRM supports multiple trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader. The system offers features such as multi-level IB commission tools and customizable client interaction management.

Techysquad, recently named Best CRM Software Provider in Middle East and Africa at the 2024 Ultimate Fintech Awards, sees the partnership as a significant enhancement to their offering.

"This integration will allow brokers to leverage advanced market insights and analytics directly within our CRM," said Faraz Munshi, Head of Business Development at Techysquad.

“We Are Sort of Mini-Bloomberg”, Says Acuity’s CEO

During iFX EXPO International 2024, Finance Magnates interviewed Lane, asking him about current artificial intelligence trends and core customer base. The full interview can be found below:

“We are sort of mini-Bloomberg,” Lane commented. “We have a research terminal that provides lots and lots of different information points for any trader of any level or sophistication. And so, in that sense, any trader could access our information, whether an FX, crypto, equity trader or an investor versus the trader. But still, now we have a heavy focus on trading rather than investing without a change.”

As he admits, the next step for the company is to focus on attracting more long-term investors, not just traders. He argues that brokers should also appeal to passive investors and those with a long-term perspective, tailoring their products to suit them.

When it comes to Techysquad, the company recently announced another collaboration, with Spotware, the company behind popular cTrader platform.

Acuity Trading, a provider of alternative data and technology solutions for financial markets, has announced a strategic partnership with Techysquad, a Forex CRM software provider. The collaboration integrates Acuity's Research Terminal into Techysquad's CRM solution.

Acuity Trading Partners with Techysquad to Enhance Forex CRM Capabilities

The partnership will allow Techysquad clients to access Acuity's Research Terminal directly through their existing CRM interface. This integration is designed to streamline financial research processes by consolidating real-time market data, news, and analytics into a single platform.

"By combining our cutting-edge research tools with Techysquad's powerful CRM solution, we aim to provide brokers and traders with an unparalleled trading experience," Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented.

The integration will bring several of Acuity's research tools to Techysquad users, including:

  • AnalysisIQ: Offering trade ideas from experienced analysts
  • AssetIQ: Providing in-depth asset analysis and market signals
  • Corporate and Economic Calendars: Featuring data from Dow Jones
  • NewsIQ: Analyzing news impact on popular assets

Techysquad's Forex CRM supports multiple trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader. The system offers features such as multi-level IB commission tools and customizable client interaction management.

Techysquad, recently named Best CRM Software Provider in Middle East and Africa at the 2024 Ultimate Fintech Awards, sees the partnership as a significant enhancement to their offering.

"This integration will allow brokers to leverage advanced market insights and analytics directly within our CRM," said Faraz Munshi, Head of Business Development at Techysquad.

“We Are Sort of Mini-Bloomberg”, Says Acuity’s CEO

During iFX EXPO International 2024, Finance Magnates interviewed Lane, asking him about current artificial intelligence trends and core customer base. The full interview can be found below:

“We are sort of mini-Bloomberg,” Lane commented. “We have a research terminal that provides lots and lots of different information points for any trader of any level or sophistication. And so, in that sense, any trader could access our information, whether an FX, crypto, equity trader or an investor versus the trader. But still, now we have a heavy focus on trading rather than investing without a change.”

As he admits, the next step for the company is to focus on attracting more long-term investors, not just traders. He argues that brokers should also appeal to passive investors and those with a long-term perspective, tailoring their products to suit them.

When it comes to Techysquad, the company recently announced another collaboration, with Spotware, the company behind popular cTrader platform.

Topics
Acuity Trading
Techysquad
CRM
acuity
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1760 Articles
  • 39 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1760 Articles
  • 39 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

In the effort to elevate Australian fintech on the global stage, RegTech presents a unique and compelling case. Despite the increasing demand for robust compliance solutions, Australia's RegTech sector—ranked third-largest globally—remains underfunded. Join this insightful fireside chat to explore the future of Australia’s RegTech hub and its global potential. Key discussion points include uncovering the hidden opportunities in RegTech that VCs are overlooking, the necessary steps for increased governmental support, the readiness of the local ecosystem to collaborate across global regulatory regimes, and lessons learned from other leading fintech hubs around the world. Speakers: Dickie Currer, National Lead, Tech Australia Advocates Deborah Young, CEO, The RegTech Association #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #RegTech #Fintech #AustralianFintech #GlobalCompliance #TechInnovation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #trading #onlinetrading #tradingexpert #tradingjourney 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider’s perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #IBAgreements #BrokerPartnerships #TradingIndustry #APACFinance #FinancialRegulation 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today’s businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment. #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #BusinessBanking #EconomicDownturn #FinancialInnovation #ModernBanking #Airwallex 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com #fmps #fmps24 #fmevents #APACFinance #GlobalTrading #MarketInsights #LocalMarkets #financialservices Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}