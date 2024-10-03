Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

MetaTrader 5 Update Build 4585 is Set for Release: Key Fixes for MQL5 Program Stability

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 15:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • This update follows build 4570, which improved the web terminal and added machine learning functions in MQL5.
  • The MetaTrader 5 build 4380 update fixes Live Update issues and adds the Alt+X hotkey for quick access to Expert Advisors.
The MetaTrader 5 platform is scheduled for an update, known as build 4585, on Friday, October 4, 2024. This update follows the previous major release, build 4570. The earlier version included improvements to the web terminal and introduced new machine learning functions in MQL5.

New Features in MetaTrader

The latest release, build 4585, focuses on addressing specific issues to enhance user experience. One significant change in this update is the resolution of crashes that could occur under certain conditions when stopping the profiling of MQL5 programs.

Additionally, the MetaEditor has been improved to fix memory leaks that occurred during MQL5 program compilation and while using intelligent code management functions. These enhancements aim to ensure a smoother experience for users when working with their programs.

The previous update, build 4380, for the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal, resolves issues affecting the Live Update system and introduces a new hotkey, Alt+X, for quick access to Expert Advisors.

It also addresses errors related to the Bitmap object in the MetaTester and restricts testing agents from connecting to the MQL5 Cloud Network in virtual environments lacking AVX support, enhancing security. Additionally, issues with the one-click trading panel in the Web Terminal have been fixed, improving user clarity and experience.

MetaTrader 5 Build 4585 Released

The upcoming update addresses crashes in the MetaTester that happened under certain conditions when re-running single-pass tests. These improvements are intended to increase the overall stability and reliability of the MetaTrader 5 platform. Users can expect a more dependable experience with this latest version.

Back in May, MetaQuotes released the MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 4330, as Finance Magnates reported. It includes new analytical tools for traders and resources for developers.

Developers can access support for the latest ChatGPT model, GPT-4o, to assist with code completion and provide helpful tips. Key features of the MetaTrader 5 web platform include an expanded set of analytical objects, enabling traders to measure time and prices, draw shapes like rectangles and circles, and add labels to charts.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
