MetaQuotes Rolls Out 20 Years of Nasdaq Tick Data Access for Traders

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 13:02 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Users can select from professional and non-professional plans for personal or commercial trading.
  • A demo account lets users test the service, but real-time data access requires a subscription.
MetaQuotes has launched a new service that provides detailed Nasdaq data to assist traders in refining their strategies. The service focuses on tick data, which captures every price change, rather than traditional minute or hourly bars.

Real-Time Nasdaq Data Subscription

This subscription offers users access to real-time Nasdaq data with several benefits. Subscribers receive high-quality information on every price change, which can lead to more accurate strategy testing and fewer errors. The service also includes up to 20 years of tick history.

This extensive data helps traders evaluate how assets behave in different market conditions and prepare for potential volatility . Furthermore, real-time data allows traders to respond quickly to market changes, an essential feature for active trading.

MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 has introduced over 40 new payment methods, according to an update on its website. These options, which include digital wallets and local banking systems, are designed to accommodate regional preferences, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The new methods are offered alongside traditional payment channels such as bank cards and wire transfers.

Professional and Non-Professional Options

MetaQuotes offers four subscription plans to accommodate various user needs. These plans provide options for real-time data with or without historical access, available for 12 months, 36 months, or 20 years. Plans are divided into professional and non-professional tiers.

Non-professional plans target individual users who utilize the data for personal, non-commercial purposes. In contrast, Nasdaq Pro plans are for individuals or organizations using the data commercially, including trading for employers or offering related services. Registered investment advisers are also categorized as professionals.

Prospective users can test this feature for free by opening a demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. To set up a demo account, users must select MetaQuotes Ltd from a company list and provide account details.

After setting up, users can add symbols in the Market Watch window, access charts, and test trading strategies. Without a subscription, users will encounter a 15-minute data delay and limited access to tick history. Subscribing to real-time data allows a direct connection to demo accounts in MetaTrader 5.

