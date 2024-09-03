Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Meet the Finance Magnates Annual Awards Judge, Peter Voorneveld

Meet the Finance Magnates Annual Awards Judge, Peter Voorneveld

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 07:41 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  Meet Peter Voorneveld, new judge at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards 2024
Since 2009, Finance Magnates has led the way in financial news, covering everything from online trading, fintech, and payments to cryptocurrency. We pride ourselves on delivering top-quality information to a wide audience ranging from casual enthusiasts to professional traders.

Introducing Our Newest Judge

The Finance Magnates Annual Awards, powered by AWS are excited to welcome Peter Voorneveld to our judging panel. As a Senior Account Executive & Industry Specialist at Amazon Web Services, Peter's deep knowledge of financial technology makes him a perfect fit. His expertise in helping forex and crypto companies leverage cloud solutions to improve their business performance and scalability will play an important role in our awards process.

Adding Peter's extensive experience advising early-stage startups makes him well-qualified to evaluate broker innovations and identify the most impactful solutions for the financial products market.

Peter Voorneveld Senior Account Executive &amp; Industry Specialist at Amazon Web Services
Senior Account Executive & Industry Specialist at Amazon Web Services

Peter’s Contribution

Peter Voorneveld will use his background in technology and finance to assess this year’s nominees fairly and thoughtfully. His ability to spot important trends and effective strategies will help us recognize the best in the industry.

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

The Finance Magnates Annual Awards are known for three key features:

  • Transparency: We make sure every aspect of the awards process is clear. From how we choose nominees to how we count votes, everything is out in the open.

  • Democratic: Every vote counts the same, whether it comes from our community or our panel of expert judges. This ensures fairness in how we pick our winners.

  • Inclusivity: Our awards welcome diverse participants from all corners of the financial world, celebrating the wide range of talent in our industry.

A Unique Approach to Industry Recognition

“The big challenge was how to make the awards extremely representative and valuable, speaking for the industry itself. By leveraging the Finance Magnates audience, which includes all of the B2B professionals, and tapping into the B2C sector through ForexLive, along with our media partners promoting the voting, our awards achieve the widest reach possible in the financial trading industry.

This reach, combined with our panel of expert judges who seriously calculate scores for each category, ensures that our awards are not only the most representative but also maintain their ethical standards. That's the magic formula that makes these awards the best ever and ensures they stand out,” summarized Andrea Badiola Mateos, the CCO of Finance Magnates.

Why Your Participation Matters

Engaging with the Finance Magnates Annual Awards provides unparalleled opportunities to increase industry visibility, showcase innovation, and network with other leaders at a festive ceremony in Cyprus. This celebration not only acknowledges excellence but also offers a platform for firms to highlight their achievements and innovations.

As we prepare for another year of recognizing the finest in the financial world, we invite you to nominate your brokerage for the chance to be celebrated among the best. Peter Voorneveld and our growing list of expert judges are ready to review the entries and identify the brokers who stand out in their dedication to advancing the financial industry.

For more information and to participate, visit awards.financemagnates.com.

