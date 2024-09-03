IUX Signs First Sports Partnership as Official Trading Partner of Fulham FC

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 03/09/2024 | 09:51 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Founded in 2016, the firm offers currencies, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
  • Recently, the firm rebranded from IUX Markets, introducing a new logo and domain.
IUX

IUX has signed a multi-year agreement with Fulham Football Club. This deal makes IUX the Official Trading Partner of the Premier League team. The partnership was facilitated by SportQuake, a sports marketing agency.

Founded in 2016, IUX offers a range of financial instruments. These include currencies, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies , and commodities. The deal with Fulham is IUX’s first sports partnership.

IUX Enters Sports Sector

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Premier League football team Fulham.We have a shared ambition to continue to innovate in the coming years and to meet and exceed our goals,” IUX’s Board of Directors said.

“Our intention is to lead the market while maintaining our commitment to customer satisfaction. We look forward to an exciting period for the company and for Marco Silva’s team in the 2024-25 season.”

Matt House, CEO of SportQuake
Matt House, CEO of SportQuake, Source: LinkedIn

Fulham is based in West London and currently competes in the Premier League. The agreement represents a new direction for IUX as it seeks to expand its presence in different sectors.

Matt House, CEO of SportQuake, said: “With shared values of high performance, ambition, and innovation, we believe IUX and Fulham will work together to achieve great results and impact at a really exciting time for IUX. IUX has enjoyed impressive financial growth and won a string of awards in recent months and this partnership is an exciting next step in their journey.”

IUX Launches New Identity

Meanwhile, after eight years operating as IUX Markets, the company has rebranded to IUX, as reported by Finance Magnates. This rebranding includes a new logo and a shift from the domain iuxmarkets.com to iux.com.

According to the firm, the updated logo represents the company's commitment to modernity and innovation, aiming to reflect its forward-thinking approach. The new domain is intended to streamline online access and enhance user experience, facilitating easier client interactions and engagement.

Tareq Sikder
