FCA Seizes £586K from Convicted Insider Dealer, Former Goldman Sachs Analyst

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the largest financial regulator for all financial markets in the United Kingdom (UK).The UK regulator is responsible for the conduct of firms authorized under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Moreover, the FCA is also responsible for the regulation of behavior in retail and wholesale financial markets, supervision of the trading infrastructure that supports those markets, and the prudential regulation of firms not regulated by the PRA. Its rol The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the largest financial regulator for all financial markets in the United Kingdom (UK).The UK regulator is responsible for the conduct of firms authorized under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Moreover, the FCA is also responsible for the regulation of behavior in retail and wholesale financial markets, supervision of the trading infrastructure that supports those markets, and the prudential regulation of firms not regulated by the PRA. Its rol Read this Term) has secured a confiscation order against Mohammed Zina, a convicted insider dealer. The order amounts to £586,711.01, which covers all of Zina’s available assets.

The order, issued on 29 January 2025, must be paid within three months. If Zina fails to comply, he will face an additional five years in prison.

Regulator Confiscates Assets from Insider Dealer

Therese Chambers, FCA, Source: LinkedIn

Therese Chambers, the FCA’s joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, emphasized that insider dealing undermines market integrity. She also stated that the FCA aims to prevent convicted individuals from retaining any illicit profits.

Zina worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs International between 2014 and December 2017. He joined the company’s Conflicts Resolutions Group in 2016, where he gained access to confidential information about potential mergers and acquisitions. Between July 2016 and December 2017, Zina used this information to trade in six stocks, generating returns of around £140,486.

"Crime Does Not Pay"

To finance the trades, Zina fraudulently obtained three loans from Tesco Bank, totaling £95,000. In February 2023, Zina was convicted on nine counts related to insider dealing and sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Mohammed Zina was prosecuted alongside his brother Suhail Zina, a former lawyer at UK “magic circle” firm Clifford Chance in one of the FCA’s most high-profile insider dealing cases in recent yearshttps://t.co/NAWtjUd1Z2 — Clever Hedge (@cleverhedge) January 31, 2025

"Insider dealing harms the integrity of our markets. As well as prosecuting insider dealers, we will not allow them to keep any part of their illicit profits. We have confiscated the entirety of Mr Zina’s assets, demonstrating that crime does not pay," Chambers commented.

FCA Reduces Enforcement Timelines

The FCA has outlined a five-year plan aimed at enhancing efficiency, tackling financial crime, and empowering consumers. The regulator is streamlining enforcement timelines, with recent cases closing in 13 months, down from 42 months, as reported by Finance Magnates.

FCA Chief Operating Officer Emily Shepperd highlighted a focus on innovation and leveraging technology, including data analytics, to improve outcomes. The plan also emphasizes strengthening consumer confidence and supporting the UK’s financial services sector, which contributes £278 billion to the economy.