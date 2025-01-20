Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DHF Capital Posts Record $1 Billion Trading Volume as Risk Strategy Pays Off

DHF Capital Posts Record $1 Billion Trading Volume as Risk Strategy Pays Off

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 07:35 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • DHF Capital executed over 10,000 trades in 2024 with consistent profit factors amid volatile markets.
  • The firm plans to expand to Europe and the UAE while maintaining a conservative risk approach.
The CEO of DHF Capital, Bas Kooijman
The CEO of DHF Capital, Bas Kooijman

DHF Capital S.A., a Luxembourg-based securitization company, reported positive trading results across all its funds in 2024. It executed over 10,000 trades while maintaining consistent profit factors between 1.68 and 2.32.

DHF Capital's $200 Million Forex Play

The company's Forex operations demonstrated significant scale, reaching trading volumes of $200 million during peak periods. Overall volumes fluctuated throughout the year. February and March saw peak activity exceeding 1,300 trades, while August recorded 664 trades.

The firm's Alpha Strategy achieved monthly trading volumes of up to $12 million, while its Gamma Fund peaked at $170 million in February, surpassing $1 billion in total annual trading volume.

“2024 was a year of disciplined execution and resilience for our firm,” CEO Bas Kooijman said. “Our team adapted to market challenges with a strong commitment to protecting our clients' capital while seeking opportunities for growth.”

In response to geopolitical tensions and election uncertainties, DHF Capital implemented a “risk-off” strategy, reducing automation and increasing oversight to maintain stability. The approach proved successful, with the firm recording positive results every month across its strategies.

Looking ahead, DHF Capital plans to expand its presence in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the UAE, while introducing regular networking events and executive-led webinars.

New Hires and Partnerships

In 2024, DHF Capital S.A. announced two significant developments. First, Philippe Schneider was appointed as Global Head of Sales. With over 20 years of experience in sales and business development across Swiss, German, and international markets, Schneider is well-versed in leading sales teams, crafting strategies, and driving revenue growth.

Additionally, DHF Capital revealed a partnership with ZaraFX, a Dubai-based CFD broker. Under this collaboration, ZaraFX has been designated as one of DHF Capital's brokers. DHF Capital plans to allocate part of its Assets Under Management to trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) through ZaraFX. This initiative seeks to enhance returns and mitigate risks by leveraging ZaraFX's advanced technology and market expertise.

DHF Capital
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
