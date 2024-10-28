Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Cenroid Solutions' Fintech Bridge to Saudi's $69B Asset Manager Goes Live

Cenroid Solutions' Fintech Bridge to Saudi's $69B Asset Manager Goes Live

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 08:21 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company has completed integration with SNB Capital, Saudi Arabia's largest investment bank.
  • The partnership opens direct access to Saudi Arabia's $2.6 trillion stock market for global brokers.
Financial technology provider Centroid Solutions has completed integration with SNB Capital, Saudi Arabia's largest investment bank, enabling international brokers to directly access the kingdom's expanding equity market.

Centroid Solutions Expands Middle East Reach with SNB Capital Integration

The integration allows brokers using Centroid's connectivity platform to execute trades on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) through SNB Capital's infrastructure, expanding foreign trading access to the Middle East's largest stock market.

Saudi Arabia continues to attract increased international investment attention amid economic reforms and market liberalization efforts. SNB Capital, with $69.3 billion in assets under management, stands as the dominant player in Saudi Arabia's asset management industry.

The partnership follows recent integrations with global market data provider Iress and other major financial institutions. The company has been building out its suite of trading infrastructure solutions, including the launch of a proprietary liquidity aggregator earlier this year.

The integration is being implemented through Centroid Bridge, the company's connectivity engine that provides liquidity management and order execution capabilities. This system will now enable direct market access to Saudi equities while maintaining compliance with local trading regulations.

SNB Capital brings institutional capability to the partnership, operating across multiple business lines, including securities trading, asset management, and investment banking services.

Interactive Brokers also recently partnered with SNB Capital, providing its clients access to Saudi stocks.

Centroid's Recent Integrations

At the beginning of the month, Scope Prime, the institutional liquidity division of Rostro Financial Group, announced its integration with Centroid Solutions’ platform through Centroid Bridge. This partnership enables Centroid clients to access a wide array of liquidity pools provided by Scope Prime, aiming to enhance liquidity management, streamline operations, and improve connectivity within the platform.

In September, Centroid Solutions integrated its Centroid Bridge platform with Bloomberg FixNet, a service that connects over 2,000 broker-dealers. This collaboration aims to offer brokers expanded access to Bloomberg’s network and strengthen trading capabilities across diverse asset classes.

Additionally, Centroid Solutions announced an extended partnership with DXtrade last month. This expansion will support DXtrade's CFD white-label trading platform on Centroid Risk, Centroid’s risk management system, broadening the range of solutions available to brokers.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  1896 Articles
  42 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  1896 Articles
  42 Followers

