Centroid Solutions Connects Brokers Globally with Bloomberg FixNet Integration

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 13:07 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The integration enhances trading capabilities in financial instruments like equities, futures, FX, and fixed income.
  • It also allows brokers better onboarding, enhanced flexibility, and broader market access to broker-dealers.
centroid pr

Centroid Solutions has integrated its Centroid Bridge platform with Bloomberg FixNet, a network service connecting more than 2,000 broker-dealers. This partnership promises to offer brokers better access to Bloomberg's network of broker-dealers and improve trading capabilities across multiple asset classes.

Broker Access with Global Reach

According to Centroid Solutions' announcement, the latest integration will optimize its offerings by enabling brokers to connect to other brokers globally through Bloomberg FixNet. The platform is a connectivity service with more than 2,500 connections. It offers brokers standardized FIX access for enhanced transactions across various financial instruments.

The integration reportedly simplifies broker onboarding for those already connected to Bloomberg's infrastructure. Brokers can utilize Centroid Bridge to tap into Bloomberg Trading Connectivity services without complicated technical setups by offering better access to other global brokers, the company mentioned.

Centroid Solutions' partnership with Bloomberg FixNet also allows traders to execute trades with greater flexibility across a range of asset classes, including listed equities , futures, options, fixed income, FX, and even index swaps.

Centroid Solutions also aims to enable brokers to access better onboarding, enhanced flexibility, and wider market access with Bloomberg FixNet integration. The company mentioned that this will be done by providing users with better services in a fast-paced trading environment.

Expanded Trading Capabilities

Recently, Centroid expanded its partnership with DXtrade to include support for the DXtrade CFD white-label trading platform on Centroid Risk, Centroid's risk management system. The collaboration between Centroid and DXtrade started in 2021.

DXtrade is a customizable trading platform with options for partial and complete customization. The platform includes a web trader, mobile apps for Android and iOS, and tools for broker management and client services.

Meanwhile, Centroid Solutions integrated its services with the London Stock Exchange Group's Autex Trade Route technology last year. The initiative aims to boost Centroid's bridging solutions and expand its clients' access to diverse financial markets.

Centroid Solutions also expanded its offerings to multi-asset brokers in collaboration with TransactCloud, a service offering round-the-clock operational support and system interoperability. The company also teamed up with Skale, a CRM provider pre-integrated with the FX market's trading platforms, payment service providers, and KYC tools.

Centroid Solutions
