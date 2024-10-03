Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Centroid Integrates Scope Prime's Liquidity Pools through API Connection

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 09:22 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Scope Prime has integrated via Centroid Bridge, providing expanded access to deep liquidity pools.
  • Recently, Centroid has collaborated with DXtrade to support the CFD white-label trading platform on Centroid Risk
centroid pr

Scope Prime, the institutional liquidity brand of Rostro Financial Group, has announced its integration with Centroid Solutions’ platform via Centroid Bridge.

This integration allows Centroid’s clients to access a broad range of deep liquidity pools offered by Scope Prime. The move aims to update liquidity management, enhance operational efficiency, and improve connectivity across the platform.

Centroid and Scope Prime Integration

Daniel Lawrance, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Prime
Daniel Lawrance, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Prime, Source: LinkedIn

“We understand the importance of always having best-in-class market connectivity in place across all assets,” commented Daniel Lawrance, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Prime.

This integration allows us to increase our reach by extending pricing into Centroid’s vast network of customers as ensuring they have seamless access to the deepest liquidity pools is a vital component for their success.”

Centroid Bridge is a recognized liquidity management and order execution engine. It provides institutional-grade connectivity solutions, including smart order routing and execution, liquidity management, and reporting tools for multi-asset platforms.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions
Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, Source: LinkedIn

According to the firm, the integration with Scope Prime is seen as a step forward in advancing liquidity services for brokers and traders globally.

“This partnership highlights the strength of Centroid’s technology in delivering the scalability and connectivity that today’s brokers need to stay competitive."

"We look forward to supporting Scope Prime as they continue to provide their clients with high quality liquidity services,” added Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions.

Expanding Partnership with DXtrade for CFD Trading Solutions

Meanwhile, Centroid has expanded its collaboration with DXtrade to support the DXtrade CFD white-label trading platform on Centroid Risk, its risk management system, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Developed by Devexperts, DXtrade is a customizable trading platform that provides options for partial and full customization. It features a web trader, mobile apps for Android and iOS, and various tools for broker management and client services.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
