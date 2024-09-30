Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XS.com Rolls Out Copy Trading with Brokeree, Aiming to Attract Risk-Averse Investors

Monday, 30/09/2024 | 06:46 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • From now on, the company will allow users to mirror experienced traders' strategies.
  • According to XS..com's CCO, Wael Hammad, it helps to create a "more inclusive and profitable" trading environment.
XS.com copy trading

XS.com announced today (Monday) a partnership with fintech provider Brokeree Solutions to introduce copy trading capabilities to its platform. According to the company, this addition will benefit novice traders seeking to learn from more experienced market participants and diversify their investment strategies.

XS.com Expands Trading Offerings with New Copy Trading Feature

Like other services of this type, XS.com customers will be able to automatically mirror the trades of experienced investors in real time.

Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com
Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com

“Our partnership with Brokeree Solutions to offer Copy Trading reflects our desire to democratize access to professional-grade trading tools,” commented Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com.

“By providing a tool that allows clients to mirror the trades of experienced professionals, we are helping to create a more inclusive, educational, and potentially more profitable environment for all," Hammad added.

The copy trading service will include real-time tracking and performance analytics, enabling users to monitor their portfolios and adjust strategies as needed. XS.com has also incorporated customizable risk management settings, allowing traders to maintain control over their investments while benefiting from the expertise of top performers.

For experienced traders, the platform offers opportunities to monetize their strategies by becoming mentors or influencers within the trading community. By sharing insights and allowing others to copy their trades, skilled investors can potentially expand their follower base and generate additional income.

In other copy trading developments, Devexperts' white-label trading solution DXtrade formed a strategic alliance with Traders Connect, a provider of cloud-based trade copying services. This partnership was established to address the increasing need for copy trading capabilities among brokers and traders who utilize the DXtrade CFD platform3. ShareRewrite

XS.com Boosts South African Operations

XS.com, which was established in Australia in 2010, has grown to become a significant player in the global financial technology and online trading sectors. The company operates with licenses in multiple jurisdictions and maintains offices in various locations worldwide.

An example comes from the activities conducted between 2023 and 2024 in the South African market. Initially, the company elevated Fabian Frantz to the role of Business Development Director for South Africa. For XS.com, this market is essential for its international expansion strategies.

Later, in February 2024, the firm announced that it had secured a license for local operations by purchasing Ubutyebi Financial Services, a regional financial services provider. This acquisition enabled XS.com to obtain a license from the country's Financial Sector Conduct Authority and establish a local subsidiary, XS ZA.

Brokeree Solutions recently announced an update to their services too, unveiling a new version of their website that now supports four extra languages: English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese. The firm's objective is to enhance the accessibility of its brokerage technologies for clients in rapidly developing areas including the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Brokeree Solutions
Copy Trade
copy-trading
xs.com
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1813 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1813 Articles
  • 41 Followers

