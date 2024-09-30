XS.com Rolls Out Copy Trading with Brokeree, Aiming to Attract Risk-Averse Investors

XS.com announced today (Monday) a partnership with fintech provider Brokeree Solutions to introduce copy trading capabilities to its platform. According to the company, this addition will benefit novice traders seeking to learn from more experienced market participants and diversify their investment strategies.
XS.com Expands Trading Offerings with New Copy Trading Feature
Like other services of this type, XS.com customers will be able to automatically mirror the trades of experienced investors in real time.
“Our partnership with Brokeree Solutions to offer Copy Trading reflects our desire to democratize access to professional-grade trading tools,” commented Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com.
“By providing a tool that allows clients to mirror the trades of experienced professionals, we are helping to create a more inclusive, educational, and potentially more profitable environment for all," Hammad added.
The copy trading service will include real-time tracking and performance analytics, enabling users to monitor their portfolios and adjust strategies as needed. XS.com has also incorporated customizable risk management settings, allowing traders to maintain control over their investments while benefiting from the expertise of top performers.
For experienced traders, the platform offers opportunities to monetize their strategies by becoming mentors or influencers within the trading community. By sharing insights and allowing others to copy their trades, skilled investors can potentially expand their follower base and generate additional income.
In other copy trading developments, Devexperts' white-label trading solution DXtrade formed a strategic alliance with Traders Connect, a provider of cloud-based trade copying services. This partnership was established to address the increasing need for copy trading capabilities among brokers and traders who utilize the DXtrade CFD platform3. ShareRewrite
XS.com Boosts South African Operations
XS.com, which was established in Australia in 2010, has grown to become a significant player in the global financial technology and online trading sectors. The company operates with licenses in multiple jurisdictions and maintains offices in various locations worldwide.
An example comes from the activities conducted between 2023 and 2024 in the South African market. Initially, the company elevated Fabian Frantz to the role of Business Development Director for South Africa. For XS.com, this market is essential for its international expansion strategies.
Later, in February 2024, the firm announced that it had secured a license for local operations by purchasing Ubutyebi Financial Services, a regional financial services provider. This acquisition enabled XS.com to obtain a license from the country's Financial Sector Conduct Authority and establish a local subsidiary, XS ZA.
Brokeree Solutions recently announced an update to their services too, unveiling a new version of their website that now supports four extra languages: English, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese. The firm's objective is to enhance the accessibility of its brokerage technologies for clients in rapidly developing areas including the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.