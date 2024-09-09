Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto South Africa Launches White Label Solution for Rapid Brokerage Setup

Monday, 09/09/2024 | 10:08 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The solution allows the setup in a month with customizable features and top-tier liquidity.
  • It is platform-agnostic and includes reporting tools, and risk controls.
Finalto South Africa has launched a new White Label solution designed to help market participants quickly establish their own brokerages. The solution offers access to top-tier liquidity and aims to set new brokerages apart in the competitive market.

According to Finalto Africa CEO Dany Mawas, the revamped offering includes a fully-customisable back office, client portal, CRM, and multi-asset trading platforms. Mawas emphasizes: "What makes this solution so unique is that it is completely platform-agnostic and includes advanced reporting tools, robust risk controls, and a seamless integration with Finalto’s top tier 1 liquidity providers ."

Simplified Brokerage Setup

Traditionally, starting a brokerage involves a complex process. This includes obtaining a license, finding vendors, securing a CRM solution, setting up a training platform, finalizing a liquidity agreement with a prime broker, partnering with payment service providers (PSPs), and integrating a ‘cashier’ software to manage fund flow.

Mawas notes that this process can take up to nine months. "What we are offering at Finalto is the ability to start a brokerage within one month of obtaining a license, through a straightforward process that eliminates a lot of the onerous legwork," he explains.

An additional benefit of Finalto’s solution is the potential for job creation. By accelerating the time it takes to bring new brokerages to market, the solution could positively impact the South African economy and employment landscape.

Mawas also highlights the company’s commitment to promoting financial literacy across Africa. "The more brokerages that operate in Africa, the more people on the continent are exposed to online trading and financial products," he adds.

Customizable White Label Solution

The White Label solution includes all the advanced features of Finalto’s trading platforms, such as multi-currency margin accounts, advanced risk management services, deep liquidity, cutting-edge charting tools, and comprehensive reporting solutions.

Mawas points out that while the solution is designed to be plug-and-play, it is also highly customizable. "Our solution can be easily adapted to suit users’ particular needs, and we offer additional services such as assistance with marketing or overall commercial strategy," he says.

The aim of Finalto’s White Label solution is to streamline both the setup and daily operations of brokerages. It is designed to enhance the trading experience for brokers and their clients, support algorithmic trading, and provide a competitive edge in the financial markets.

"Our user-friendly trading platforms, CRM, and client portal have been designed to enhance the trading journey of a broker’s users as well as the daily operations of a broker," concludes Mawas.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

  • Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

  • Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

