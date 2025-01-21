Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Sky Links Capital Gets UAE License in Middle East Trading Push

Tuesday, 21/01/2025 | 07:38 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The brokerage was founded half a year ago by the former BDSwiss CEO for the MENA region, Daniel Takieddine.
  • The Category 5 SCA license allows the firm to provide arrangement and advisory services in UAE markets.
dubai UAE best top forex brokers 2024 2025

Multi-asset brokerage firm Sky Links Capital has secured a Category 5 license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), marking its expansion into regulated financial services in the Middle East's leading financial hub.

Sky Links Capital Obtains UAE Securities Regulator License

The license enables Sky Links Capital to provide arrangement and advisory services in the UAE financial markets, strengthening its position in the region's investment landscape.

Daniel Takieddine, Source: LinkedIn

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce a significant milestone in the journey of Sky Links Capital,” commented Daniel Takieddine, the CEO of Sky Links Capital. “We have successfully acquired the prestigious Securities and Commodities Authority United Arab Emirates license, further solidifying our commitment to excellence, transparency, and innovation in the financial markets.”

Takieddine, the former CEO of BDSwiss for the MENA region, founded Sky Links Capital in mid-last year. He undoubtedly leveraged the experience gained with his former employer, with whom he also secured the same SCA license for BDSwiss in June 2024.

The company specializes in multi-asset trading services across equities, commodities, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies, leveraging technology-driven platforms and risk management tools.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the stringent requirements set by the SCA,” added Takieddine. “This license empowers us to expand our offerings and enhance our capabilities to better serve individual traders, corporations, and institutional clients, both locally and globally.”

Sky Links Capital Chooses Centroid

Takieddine’s brokerage has partnered with fintech provider Centroid Solutions to enhance its trading infrastructure and strengthen its market presence.

This collaboration incorporates Centroid's technology into Sky Links Capital's platforms, offering improved access to liquidity, advanced real-time risk management tools, and more efficient trade execution services.

The integration is designed to optimize order execution for clients while enhancing connectivity with liquidity providers.

“We are excited to be working with Daniel and his team, and believe our solutions will enhance the trading experience for his customers,” Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented.

uae
Sky Link Capital
Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
