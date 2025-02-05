Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CFI Posts Record $1.12 Trillion Trading Volume as Hamilton Partnership Pays Off

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 09:48 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company reported a 27% quarter-over-quarter increase in active clients and a 39% rise in client deposits during Q4.
  • In 2024, it formed partnerships with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and the cricket team MI Cape Town.
Lewis Hamilton celebrating after his victory at the British GP at Silverstone in 2016.
Lewis Hamilton celebrating after his victory at the British GP in 2016 (Jen Ross/Flickr)

CFI Financial Group reported highest-ever quarterly trading volume of $1.12 trillion, up from $1.03 trillion in the third quarter, as the online trading provider expanded its geographic footprint.

CFI Posts Record $1.12 Trillion Trading Volume

The Dubai-based company's second-half volume reached $2.15 trillion, according to figures released today (Wednesday). It was a jump of more than 140% compared to the same period a year earlier. CFI also reported a 27% quarter-over-quarter increase in active clients and a 39% rise in client deposits during Q4.

“With an all-time high in trading volumes, exponential growth in active clients, and significant global expansion, CFI has set new industry benchmarks, solidifying its position as a dominant force in online trading ,” CFI commented.

Moreover, the firm established regulated operations in Azerbaijan during the quarter through a new subsidiary, CFI Financial Investment Company, and launched services in South Africa. It also added a third UAE location in Sharjah, supplementing existing offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Exec Moves and Updates

The company made several executive appointments, naming Ilgar Rustambayli to lead Azerbaijan operations and Zihaad Israfil as CEO of the South African business. Ziad Melhem joined as chief marketing officer.

Hisham Mansour, CFI
Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director. Source: CFI

“With their full dedication, they bring unique strengths that complement our senior management, positioning us to drive CFI toward even greater achievements and reinforce our leadership and innovation in the trading industry,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI.

CFI, which provides trading in currencies, equities and commodities, introduced a client rewards program and launched an educational initiative focused on market awareness. The firm also formed marketing partnerships with sports properties, including Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and cricket team MI Cape Town.

“Building on this extraordinary year, CFI remains committed to sustained growth, technological innovation, and expanding its reach in key markets. With new initiatives in the pipeline, CFI is poised to redefine excellence in the online trading industry in 2025 and beyond,” the company concluded.

Founded in 1998, CFI operates regulated entities in multiple jurisdictions including the UK, UAE, Jordan and Lebanon. The company offers retail trading services through its online platform with features such as zero-spread accounts and commission-free trading on certain products.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 2182 Articles
  • 62 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

