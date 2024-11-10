Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

CFI Hits $1 Trillion Trading Volume in Q3 2024, Expands in UAE, Azerbaijan

Sunday, 10/11/2024 | 20:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm's client base grew rapidly, with funded accounts up 45.93% and active accounts rising 28%.
  • Recently, the firm appointed Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as its global brand ambassador.
In Q3 2024, CFI, an online trading provider, maintained strong momentum. The firm reported a trading volume of $1.03 trillion for the quarter, marking a 34.47% increase from Q2 2024 and a 129.4% rise year-over-year. This volume reflects CFI's recent strategic efforts aimed at meeting market demand.

CFI Active Accounts Grow 28%

CFI’s client base also grew substantially in Q3. Funded accounts increased by 45.93% compared to Q2, with a 128.75% rise from Q3 of the previous year. Additionally, active accounts rose by 28% this quarter and by 110% year-over-year. This growth points to CFI’s focus on client acquisition and retention, supported by new client engagement initiatives.

Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director. Source: CFI

“As we look ahead to Q4, we are focused on building on this momentum by further expanding our reach, enhancing our partnerships, and continuously exceeding our clients’ expectations,” Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI, said.

“Our strategic priorities remain centered on delivering unparalleled value and innovative trading solutions for our clients, and strengthening our position as a trusted online trading partner for traders worldwide."

Expanding Global Brand Presence

During Q3, CFI strengthened its brand visibility through a series of partnerships. In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, CFI supported several local events, reinforcing its ties within the region.

Additionally, CFI served as an official partner for the USA Games in Abu Dhabi in July, expanding its involvement in international events. The company also announced seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton as its global brand ambassador, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Moreover, CFI’s sponsorship of UFC Fight Night boosted its global exposure in elite sports, while its renewed partnership with the Jordan Football Association underscored its commitment to regional sports development, with the Jordanian Pro League now branded as the "Jordanian Pro League - CFI."

CFI also made key moves to expand its market presence. It acquired AzFinance İnveŞtisiya Şirkəti, becoming the first international trading company to establish a regulated presence in Azerbaijan. In the UAE, CFI expanded its operations from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, strengthening its role as a leading online trading provider in the Emirates.

CFI Financial Group
CFI Financial
retail FX
retail
retail brokers
CFI Group
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1092 Articles
  • 12 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1092 Articles
  • 12 Followers

