Blueberry Adds DXtrade to Its MetaTrader Platforms Lineup

The
integration enables traders to access multiple asset classes including forex,
CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies through DXtrade's
platform. The new offering complements the broker's existing MetaTrader 4 and
MetaTrader 5 solutions.
According
to Blueberry, the platform will be available to both direct clients and
sub-brokers (also potentially prop firms) who haven't independently licensed
DXtrade. This marks a significant expansion of the broker's technological
infrastructure.
"Our
goal is to make trading more accessible to everyone," Ajak Biar, Chief
Commercial Officer at Blueberry, told during the
announcement. "By introducing the DXtrade platform, we are expanding the
options available to traders, providing them with greater flexibility in how
and where they trade. DXtrade offers a comprehensive suite of intuitive trading
tools, and we encourage traders to explore its features and benefits."
The
platform includes a web-based interface and iOS mobile application, featuring
TradingView chart integration. Technical functionalities include configurable
Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, both in order entry and chart-based trading.
“We will
continue to work with Blueberry in the deployment of our platform, ensuring the
smooth delivery of Blueberry’s trading services via DXtrade, and very much look
forward to our ongoing collaboration,” added Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at
Devexperts.
Beyond
serving retail clients, Blueberry has also worked extensively with proprietary
trading firms. It has now entered the prop trading space directly with the
launch of its own brand, Blueberry Funded.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
