Blueberry Adds DXtrade to Its MetaTrader Platforms Lineup

Australian forex broker Blueberry announced today (Tuesday) the integration of DXtrade into its platform offerings, expanding its services for forex and contract for difference (CFD) traders globally.

The integration enables traders to access multiple asset classes including forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies through DXtrade's platform. The new offering complements the broker's existing MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 solutions.

According to Blueberry, the platform will be available to both direct clients and sub-brokers (also potentially prop firms) who haven't independently licensed DXtrade. This marks a significant expansion of the broker's technological infrastructure.

"Our goal is to make trading more accessible to everyone," Ajak Biar, Chief Commercial Officer at Blueberry, told during the announcement. "By introducing the DXtrade platform, we are expanding the options available to traders, providing them with greater flexibility in how and where they trade. DXtrade offers a comprehensive suite of intuitive trading tools, and we encourage traders to explore its features and benefits."

Developed by financial software company Devexperts, DXtrade provides brokers with real-time risk management capabilities and customizable settings for client segmentation. The platform's architecture allows for expansion through additional server capacity to accommodate increasing trading volumes.

The platform includes a web-based interface and iOS mobile application, featuring TradingView chart integration. Technical functionalities include configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, both in order entry and chart-based trading.

“We will continue to work with Blueberry in the deployment of our platform, ensuring the smooth delivery of Blueberry’s trading services via DXtrade, and very much look forward to our ongoing collaboration,” added Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts.

As reported exclusively by Finance Magnates, the number of active accounts on the DXtrade SaaS platform reached nearly 1 million in 2024, a threefold increase from the previous year. This total does not yet account for the final figures from December.

Blueberry’s Rebranding and Prop Trading Push

At the end of 2024, Blueberry Markets rebranded by shortening its name to "Blueberry." While the broker did not provide specific reasons for the change, it also introduced a refreshed design for its trading platform, including a new logo.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction

In addition, the broker launched a new transaction reporting system in Australia. The system integrates TRAction's reporting solution with the widely-used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, aiming to streamline regulatory compliance.

“This partnership showcases our commitment to delivering seamless and compliant solutions, alleviating the burden of trade reporting on teams and allowing for increased capacity to focus on services,” Quinn Perrott, co-CEO at TRAction, commented.

Beyond serving retail clients, Blueberry has also worked extensively with proprietary trading firms. It has now entered the prop trading space directly with the launch of its own brand, Blueberry Funded.