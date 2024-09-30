Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Blueberry Drops ‘Markets’ in Latest Rebranding Push

Monday, 30/09/2024 | 09:50 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The broker is now known simply as Blueberry.
  • Several other brokers, including Admirals, Taurex, and Scope, have also rebranded.
Blueberry logo

Blueberry Markets, a forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker, has rebranded by dropping ‘Markets’ from its name, now becoming simply ‘Blueberry’. However, the broker did not specify the reasoning behind the move.

The broker has also updated the design aesthetics of its trading platform with a new logo.

Brokers Changing Their Names

Over the years, many FX and CFD brokers have rebranded to align their names more closely with the services they offer. For instance, brokers like Vantage dropped ‘FX’ from their name, and Scope Markets recently became just ‘Scope’. The CEO of Scope noted that the rebranding aimed to align with the “core foundational focus of building a multi-brand financial services group.”

Another broker that dropped ‘Markets’ from its name was Admirals, previously known as Admiral Markets, while Zenfinex rebranded to Taurex. Finance Magnates also reported on the recent rebranding of ZaraFX to Zarvista Capital Markets.

Rebranding is also common among B2B brands in the industry, with Invast Global becoming 26 Degrees.

Blueberry’s Service Expansions

Blueberry is headquartered in Australia and is regulated locally by ASIC. The broker also holds two offshore licenses: one in Vanuatu and the other in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Blueberry's offerings include margin forex and CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Recently, Blueberry launched its own prop trading brand, Blueberry Funded, joining the growing number of brokers entering this sector.

Previously, Blueberry Markets was one of the brokers that provided technological services, including grey labelling of their MetaTrader licenses, to other prop trading firms. However, disruptions occurred when MetaQuotes, the developer of MetaTrader, began cracking down on the use of its platform by prop trading firms offering services in the United States. The overnight suspension of Blueberry Markets’ services for prop trading firms led to the disruption of services for many prop trading platforms until they found and integrated alternative trading platforms.

Topics
Blueberry Markets
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6516 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
