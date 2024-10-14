Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

AvaTrade Kicks Off Another Season with UAE Pro League

Monday, 14/10/2024 | 06:33 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The football league has renewed its sponsorship agreement with the CFD broker for 2024/25.
  • AvaTrade is also sponsoring Formula One's Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Team.
Football

The UAE Pro League announced today (Monday) that it has renewed its sponsorship agreement with online trading broker AvaTrade for the 2024/25 season. AvaTrade will continue as a main partner of the ADNOC Pro League, extending a collaboration that aligns with its 2020–2030 strategic vision.

UAE Pro League Extends Sponsorship Deal with AvaTrade for 2024/25 Season

The partnership aims to promote investment opportunities and advance professional competitions in the UAE. It also supports the league's efforts to work closely with advertisers and partners to enhance the football community in the UAE and the surrounding region. This is a continuation of a deal that was first announced more than a year ago.

As part of the agreement, the UAE Pro League plans to collaborate with AvaTrade to increase awareness of online trading among professional clubs and ensure safe investments in the industry.

Fadi Abou Ras, CEO of Ava Trade Middle East Limited
Fadi Abou Ras, CEO of Ava Trade Middle East Limited

“Working alongside the UAE PL has given us the perfect opportunity to showcase AvaTrade’s market edges and the enormous value it can create among the local audience, through our cutting-edge technologies, user-friendly trading platforms, and strong regulatory position both within the UAE and across several prominent global jurisdictions, including Europe, Australia, and Japan,” commented Fadi Abou Ras, CEO of Ava Trade Middle East Limited.

“We want to continue working closely with the UAE PL to educate and inform our customers about our seamless trading experience and share in the league's ongoing expansion and success story,” he further explained.

For AvaTrade, this is not the only endeavor in the world of sports. Back in September 2033, the CFD broker extended its Formula 1 Sponsorship with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Team (AMF1).

Colombian Expansion

Operating in several jurisdictions, AvaTrade has gained approval from the Financial Superintendence of Colombia (SFC) to start its services in the Colombian market. This authorization places AvaTrade among the increasing number of international brokers expanding their reach in Latin America.

“Our entry into Colombia marks a crucial step in our global expansion strategy and strengthens our regulatory presence in the LATAM market,” commented Daire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade Group.

Established in 2006, AvaTrade has grown its operations across multiple continents. The company supports over 400,000 registered traders and processes more than two million trades monthly.

football
AvaTrade
The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
