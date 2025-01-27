Barclays Bowls Into Cricket History with Lord's Deal in Melbourne

The bank becomes the principal partner of Lord's Cricket Ground in a multi-year deal focusing on grassroots development.
The partnership aims to make cricket more accessible to 10,000 young people by 2028.
Marylebone
Cricket Club (MCC) announced today that Barclays will become the principal
partner of Lord's Cricket Ground in a multi-year agreement starting this year. For
the bank, this is an expansion of its current sports portfolio, which until now
has supported football and tennis.
Barclays Named Principal
Partner of Lord's Cricket Ground
“It is a
privilege to partner with Lord’s, the Home of Cricket. Barclays and Lord’s, two
great British institutions, will work together to build the next generation of
budding cricketers,” C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays, said. “Barclays is invested in world-class
sports partnerships. We are eager to work with the MCC Foundation on their
grassroots cricket programmes, strengthening communities by providing access
and facilities for all players.”
The
partnership includes funding for the MCC Foundation's Hub Programme, which will
expand from 124 to 200 locations by 2026. The program provides cricket coaching
and match play opportunities to state-educated children across the United
Kingdom.
Lord's 2025
schedule includes four international fixtures: England-India men's and women's
matches, an England-South Africa men's ODI, and the ICC World Test Championship
Final. In 2026, the ground will host its first women's test match, marking 50
years since the first women's team played at Lord's.
🏏 Howzat for a new partnership!? 🏏 We’re excited to be the principal partner of Lord’s - the Home of Cricket – joining our commitment to professional and grassroots sport. pic.twitter.com/Xh9KqKH1B4
“Barclays
shares our passion for working for the good of the game and ensuring that as
many young people throughout the UK can pick up a bat and ball and take part in
our wonderful game,” Rob Lynch, Interim Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC,
added. “Their incredible support for the MCC Foundation will help us make
cricket more accessible to thousands of young people, fostering the next
generation of talent and fans to Lord’s.”
Similarly, FP Markets, a global forex and CFDs broker, has strengthened its corporate social responsibility efforts by collaborating with Cricket Brasil, a member of the International Cricket Council. This partnership focuses on education, infrastructure development, and community support initiatives.
Another notable move comes from Tickmill, which signed former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador. Rhodes, known for his exceptional fielding skills, represented South Africa internationally between 1992 and 2003. Following his retirement, he transitioned into coaching, serving as a fielding coach for domestic cricket teams in India and South Africa.
Similarly, FP Markets, a global forex and CFDs broker, has strengthened its corporate social responsibility efforts by collaborating with Cricket Brasil, a member of the International Cricket Council. This partnership focuses on education, infrastructure development, and community support initiatives.
Another notable move comes from Tickmill, which signed former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador. Rhodes, known for his exceptional fielding skills, represented South Africa internationally between 1992 and 2003. Following his retirement, he transitioned into coaching, serving as a fielding coach for domestic cricket teams in India and South Africa.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Dukascopy Expands JForex Offerings with 32 ETFs Across AI, Crypto
