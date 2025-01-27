Barclays Bowls Into Cricket History with Lord's Deal in Melbourne

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced today that Barclays will become the principal partner of Lord's Cricket Ground in a multi-year agreement starting this year. For the bank, this is an expansion of its current sports portfolio, which until now has supported football and tennis.

Barclays Named Principal Partner of Lord's Cricket Ground

The agreement includes the renaming of the Lord's Media Centre to the Barclays Media Centre, marking the bank's entry into cricket alongside its existing partnerships with the Premier League and Wimbledon. The award-winning facility, opened in 1999, provides panoramic views of the grounds.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays

“It is a privilege to partner with Lord’s, the Home of Cricket. Barclays and Lord’s, two great British institutions, will work together to build the next generation of budding cricketers,” C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays, said. “Barclays is invested in world-class sports partnerships. We are eager to work with the MCC Foundation on their grassroots cricket programmes, strengthening communities by providing access and facilities for all players.”

The partnership includes funding for the MCC Foundation's Hub Programme, which will expand from 124 to 200 locations by 2026. The program provides cricket coaching and match play opportunities to state-educated children across the United Kingdom.

Lord's 2025 schedule includes four international fixtures: England-India men's and women's matches, an England-South Africa men's ODI, and the ICC World Test Championship Final. In 2026, the ground will host its first women's test match, marking 50 years since the first women's team played at Lord's.

🏏 Howzat for a new partnership!? 🏏 We’re excited to be the principal partner of Lord’s - the Home of Cricket – joining our commitment to professional and grassroots sport. pic.twitter.com/Xh9KqKH1B4 — Barclays Bank (@Barclays) January 27, 2025

“Barclays shares our passion for working for the good of the game and ensuring that as many young people throughout the UK can pick up a bat and ball and take part in our wonderful game,” Rob Lynch, Interim Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, added. “Their incredible support for the MCC Foundation will help us make cricket more accessible to thousands of young people, fostering the next generation of talent and fans to Lord’s.”

Cricket Gaining Popularity Among Financial Firms

While soccer is widely recognized as the most popular sport globally, cricket also commands a substantial fanbase, estimated at 2.5 billion people worldwide. This growing audience has attracted financial firms, which are increasingly leveraging sponsorship agreements to enhance brand visibility among cricket fans.

One such example is CFI Financial Group, which recently entered an associate partnership with the MI Cape Town cricket team as its Official Online Trading Partner. MI Cape Town is part of MI Global’s network of five T20 teams operating across three continents. The team’s current lineup includes prominent international players such as Kagiso Rabada, Ben Stokes, and Rashid Khan.

Similarly, FP Markets, a global forex and CFDs broker, has strengthened its corporate social responsibility efforts by collaborating with Cricket Brasil, a member of the International Cricket Council. This partnership focuses on education, infrastructure development, and community support initiatives.

Another notable move comes from Tickmill, which signed former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes as its brand ambassador. Rhodes, known for his exceptional fielding skills, represented South Africa internationally between 1992 and 2003. Following his retirement, he transitioned into coaching, serving as a fielding coach for domestic cricket teams in India and South Africa.