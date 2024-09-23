First Batch of Speakers is Out for London Summit 2024!

The Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24) continues to draw hype and anticipation, taking place on November 18-20 at Old Billingsgate. Returning to one of the world’s foremost financial centers for the 13thyear, the event has taken a major step forward by showcasing its first group of speakers for this November.
The list features some of the brightest minds in online trading, payments fintech, and cryptocurrency, part of an exploration of four distinct industry verticals. This first round of speakers sets the stage for thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and a glimpse into the future of global financial markets.
Participants at FMLS can expect to network, engage, and connect with each of these high-profile speakers, as well as several other types of attendees. This year, FMLS is looking to scale up and is aiming for a record attendance. Attendees can expect over 3,500 registered participants, with over 150 total speakers and 120 exhibitors, with the ability to meet with the following:
- Forex/CFD Brokers
- Institutional Brokers
- Affiliates & IBs
- Leading Fintech & Payments Brands
- Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses
- Technology & Liquidity Providers
- Press/Media
- Regulators
As a quick reminder, registration for FMLS:24 is already live. Now is the perfect time to reserve your seat to the biggest show of the year in London if you have not already done so. Simply head on over to the event website today to get your pass and be a part of an unforgettable experience this November in London.
Surveying the Marquee Talent, Names, and Speakers at FMLS:24
Today’s initial list of speakers includes top executives, specialists, experts, and visionaries who have made significant contributions to their respective sectors. These industry leaders are set to deliver keynote presentations, participate in panel discussions, and engage in debates that cover a range of topics. This includes traditional finance to crypto, each of which can provide actionable insights and invaluable perspectives.
The first list of speakers for London Summit 2024 includes the following experts and individuals:
These speakers will be headlining each panel, workshop, and session at FMLS:24. The summit will include three content stages, including Centre Stage, Inspire Stage, and the Innovate Stage, each with its own list of curated sessions. The full agenda is still being finalized so stay tuned for continued rollouts over the next few weeks. In the meantime, participants can explore the working agenda as it takes shape.
There are plenty of sessions and panels to watch for this November, as these have consistently been the best source of insights from industry leaders. These are crucial in charting a course forward for any business, both in terms of strategies and perspectives. Some sessions of note include:
Executive Roundtable: Industry Trendsetters
Join executives as they take stock of 2024, compare and contrast notes, and break down the topics that will define the industry's future, near and far.
Tradfi & Digital Assets: A Market Structure at Inflection Point
Much has been made of similarities between OTC trading and digital assets, from a parallel evolution to an often-shared client base and talent pool. Now the two asset classes grow even closer, with a fully-fledged 24/7 market in the cards.
Swimming Naked? Liquidity Amid Market Hiccups
Join experts across the liquidity chain as they make sense of the present, look into the future, and answer a host of burning questions.
Agents of Change: UK's Fintech Job Market in 2025
From the rise of AI agents to the office-remote debate, the future of work is here, and UK’s fintech hub is a case in point. Recruiters, placement firms and employers across sectors will provide much-needed clarity on the present moment in talent placement and a glimpse into what is next.
Nominate Your Brand Today for the London Summit 2024
Only a few weeks remain for to nominate your brand for the annual Finance Magnates London Summit Awards. Every FMLS is capped off by its prestigious awards ceremony, where registered attendees will have had the chance to vote directly on the industry’s highest titles. Nominations for these awards are currently underway – to make your voice heard or cast your nomination, access the following link.
Nominating any brand is easy and can be done in minutes. All participants are encouraged to head over to the nominations page, where you can login and begin the process.
All registered users are eligible to nominate any brand they wish for each category, with upwards of 27 different awards up for grabs. These awards cover the top performers in the institutional space across the aforementioned four verticals.
Whether it comes to nominating a brand for this year’s awards or attending FMLS, or engaging with key individuals, this event is one you cannot afford to miss this November. Also, be sure to stay tuned as the FM events team releases more details, including additional speakers and topics that will be featured in the run-up to the summit. See you in London this Fall!
About Finance Magnates London Summit
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS:24) is an annual event that brings together the world's leading figures in financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency, and trading. Known for its expert-led panels, insightful keynotes, and cutting-edge product exhibitions, FMLS is a premier platform for networking and knowledge sharing in the global financial industry.