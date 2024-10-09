Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wirex Pay Rolls Out Non-Custodial Wallet for Global Crypto Transactions

Wirex Pay Rolls Out Non-Custodial Wallet for Global Crypto Transactions

Wednesday, 09/10/2024 | 09:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The app's early access is now live for select users, allowing crypto payments in over 200 countries.
  • The platform uses ID verification to protect accounts and grant users control over their assets.
Wirex
Wirex

Wirex Pay has launched early access to its new app for select whitelisted users. The app is part of Wirex’s decentralized payment network, aiming to update the use of digital assets in everyday payments. This early phase allows users to test the system before a broader rollout.

Direct Crypto Payments Worldwide

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay
Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay, Source: LinkedIn

Wirex Pay is designed to give users complete control over their digital assets through a non-custodial wallet.

It offers crypto payment capabilities for both online and in-store purchases across over 200 countries. The app is structured to eliminate the need for intermediaries, giving users direct access to their assets for secure transactions.

Meanwhile, payment card provider Visa is expanding its collaboration with Wirex to promote Web 3 payments in the UK and the European Economic Area, as reported by Finance Magnates.

The partnership aims to enhance payment services by integrating Visa cards and minimizing payment friction through Visa's network. The official announcement highlights the introduction of Wirex Pay, a modular Zero Knowledge payment chain.

Blockchain Technology Made Accessible

Some features include real-time crypto payments , control through a non-custodial wallet, and a focus on privacy. Wirex Pay integrates ID verification for added security while maintaining user autonomy over assets.

According to the firm, the platform aims to make blockchain technology more accessible for real-world spending, allowing users to carry out instant transactions globally.

"Wirex Pay represents a significant step forward in the evolution of crypto payments,” commented Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay.

“We've removed the barriers between crypto and everyday transactions, giving users the power to spend their assets freely and securely. We're thrilled to offer this exclusive early access to our community and can't wait for everyone to experience the future of payments."

Recently, Wirex has integrated ZeroFox's monitoring tools to address dark web threats and money mule accounts. The solution uses human and artificial intelligence to detect risks like leaked data and fake credentials.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
