Robinhood's User Base Soars Past 24M as Deposits Hit $5.2B Mark

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 07:27 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The platform added 90,000 new funded customers and reported strong growth across all major metrics.
  • For example, trading volumes rose 48%, and assets under custody reached $159.7 billion.
Popular trading platform Robinhood saw substantial growth across its key metrics in October, with significant increases in trading volumes and customer assets under management.

Robinhood Reports Surge in Trading Volumes, Customer Growth in October

The company's equity trading volumes jumped 48% to $126.4 billion compared to September, while cryptocurrency trading surged 51% to $5.6 billion. Options contract trading also showed strong momentum, rising 16% to 158 million contracts.

When compared to October 2023, the surge is even more visible: in equities volumes rose by 149% from $50.8 billion and in cryptocurrencies by 143% from $2.3 billion. The good results in crypto market confirms data from the Q3 report. In the period from July to September, the popular US-based company generated $637 million in revenue, marking a 36% increase.

Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood

Robinhood's assets under custody (AUC) reached $159.7 billion, marking a 5% increase from September and an impressive 89% rise year-over-year. The platform attracted approximately 90,000 new funded customers in October, bringing its total customer base to 24.4 million.

“Net Deposits were $5.2 billion in October, translating to a 41% annualized growth rate relative to September 2024 AUC,” the company commented yesterday (Monday). Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $43.2 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 51% relative to October 2023 AUC.”

Margin balances grew to $6.2 billion, up 13% from September, while cash sweep balances increased 4% to $25.5 billion. The company's securities lending revenue reached $19 million, showing a 6% monthly increase.

Robinhood Share Price: HOOD Tests 3-Year Highs

Following the latest report, Robinhood's shares surged over 7% during Monday's session, testing levels above $34 per share. For the company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD, this marks the highest level in three years.

Robinhood's recent stock surge is partly attributed to Bitcoin 's ascent toward the $90,000 mark, setting new all-time highs. Concurrently, Robinhood has partnered with major cryptocurrency firms to launch the Global Dollar Network, marking a significant expansion of its digital asset strategy. This initiative, involving industry leaders such as Kraken, Paxos, and Galaxy Digital, aims to challenge the stablecoin market currently dominated by Tether and USD Coin.

The network will introduce USDG, a regulated stablecoin issued by Paxos in Singapore, with DBS Bank managing the reserve assets. This move represents Robinhood's most ambitious crypto-related venture since introducing cryptocurrency trading to its platform.

trading volumes
robinhood
Damian Chmiel
  • 1941 Articles
  • 45 Followers
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1941 Articles
  • 45 Followers

