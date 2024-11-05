Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Robinhood, Kraken Form Alliance to Challenge USDT and USDC Duopoly in $170 Billion Market

Robinhood, Kraken Form Alliance to Challenge USDT and USDC Duopoly in $170 Billion Market

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 11:14 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The retail trading platform joins major crypto firms to launch the Global Dollar Network and USDG token.
  • The initiative aims to democratize stablecoin benefits while challenging current market leaders, including Tether.
Robinhood

Robinhood has partnered with major cryptocurrency firms to launch the Global Dollar Network, marking a significant expansion of the retail trading platform's digital asset strategy. The initiative, which includes industry heavyweights Kraken, Paxos, and Galaxy Digital, aims to challenge the current stablecoin market dominated by Tether and USD Coin.

Robinhood Joins Forces with Crypto Giants to Fight Stablecoin Duopoly

The new network will introduce USDG, a regulated stablecoin issued by Paxos in Singapore, with DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's largest bank, managing the reserve assets. This move represents Robinhood's most ambitious crypto-related venture since introducing cryptocurrency trading to its platform.

Johann Kerbrat, GM &amp; VP of Robinhood Crypto
Johann Kerbrat, GM & VP of Robinhood Crypto

"Stablecoins have been proven to offer a bridge between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies, enabling faster, lower cost and more efficient transactions,” said Johann Kerbrat, GM & VP of Robinhood Crypto. “We're pleased to support the Global Dollar Network's efforts to expand these opportunities, which align with our commitment to making financial access easier and more inclusive."

The partnership could significantly boost Robinhood's competitive position in the digital payments space. The company's involvement in the Global Dollar Network suggests a strategic pivot toward expanding its cryptocurrency offerings beyond simple trading services to include more sophisticated financial products.

Robinhood's participation could help bring stablecoin technology to mainstream retail investors. The platform's approximately 24 million users could potentially gain direct access to USDG, facilitating easier entry into the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The launch of USDG comes at a crucial moment in the stablecoin market, currently dominated by Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), which together control over 80% of the market on Ethereum . By introducing a regulated alternative with broad institutional backing, the Global Dollar Network aims to provide a more equitable and transparent option for both retail and institutional users.

USDT alone takes up almost 70% of the market. Source: Defi Llama.
USDT alone takes up almost 70% of the market. Source: Defi Llama.

How USDG Aims to Reshape the Stablecoin Landscape

The Global Dollar Network's USDG stablecoin introduces several innovative features that distinguish it from existing market offerings. Operating initially on the Ethereum blockchain, USDG maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar through a combination of dollar deposits, short-duration US government securities, and cash equivalents.

What sets USDG apart is its regulatory-first approach. By establishing operations in Singapore under Paxos's leadership, the stablecoin positions itself to comply with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's forthcoming stablecoin framework. This strategic choice reflects a growing emphasis on regulatory compliance in the digital asset space.

Arjun Sethi, Kraken's Co-CEO
Arjun Sethi, Kraken's Co-CEO

"The lack of competition in the regulated stablecoin market has prevented the industry from reaching its full potential," explains Arjun Sethi, Kraken's Co-CEO. “USDG upends this dynamic with a more equitable model that will bring mainstream participants into the ecosystem and accelerate new stablecoin use cases.”

Partner Ecosystem and Distribution

The network's partner ecosystem reflects a carefully orchestrated collaboration among industry leaders:

DBS Bank's role as the primary banking partner adds a layer of traditional financial security to the project. The bank's reputation as Asia's safest bank for 16 consecutive years lends significant credibility to USDG's reserve management.

Economic Model Innovation

Charles Cascarilla, Paxos CEO
Charles Cascarilla, Paxos CEO

Perhaps the most revolutionary aspect of the Global Dollar Network is its economic model. Unlike traditional stablecoins where issuers retain all reserve-generated income, USDG implements a profit-sharing structure that distributes benefits among network participants. This approach aims to incentivize adoption and create a more sustainable ecosystem.

"Stablecoins are replatforming the financial system," notes Charles Cascarilla, Paxos CEO and Co-Founder. "Global Dollar Network will return virtually all rewards to participants and is open for anyone to join."

The network operates through an invite-only phase for qualifying participants, but its architecture allows for future expansion to include additional custodians, exchanges, payment providers, merchants, and financial institutions. This scalable approach suggests a long-term vision for growing the ecosystem while maintaining operational integrity.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
