Revolut Expands Security Features with In-App Calls for Personal Customers

Impersonation scams targeting Revolut users are at a two-year low, according to the firm.
The company plans to introduce In-App calls to its Business customers soon.
Revolut, a fintech company with over 50 million global
customers, has introduced In-App calls for personal customers. According to the
company, this new feature aims to improve security by reducing impersonation
scams and making contact with customer support more reliable and secure.
Revolut Warns Consumers About Impersonation Scams
"Impersonation scams can be a major hazard for many
consumers. We know that the most effective way to stop a scam is to break the
spell as fast as possible, before any money has been transferred," Revolut’s
Head of Financial Crime, Woody Malouf, said.
Impersonation scams occur when someone pretends to be a
trusted entity, such as a bank or authority, and deceives victims into
transferring money or sharing sensitive information.
While impersonation scams affecting Revolut customers are at
their lowest level in nearly two years, the company is still addressing the
emotional and financial damage caused to victims. After months of testing,
Revolut has developed In-App calls, a feature that criminals cannot replicate.
It enables secure communication between customers and Revolut's support team
directly through the app.
