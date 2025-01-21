Revolut Expands Security Features with In-App Calls for Personal Customers

Revolut, a fintech company with over 50 million global customers, has introduced In-App calls for personal customers. According to the company, this new feature aims to improve security by reducing impersonation scams and making contact with customer support more reliable and secure.

Revolut Warns Consumers About Impersonation Scams

Woody Malouf, Revolut’s Head of Financial Crime, Source: LinkedIn

"Impersonation scams can be a major hazard for many consumers. We know that the most effective way to stop a scam is to break the spell as fast as possible, before any money has been transferred," Revolut’s Head of Financial Crime, Woody Malouf, said.

Impersonation scams occur when someone pretends to be a trusted entity, such as a bank or authority, and deceives victims into transferring money or sharing sensitive information.

Meanwhile, Manchester City Women has formed a global partnership with Revolut, as reported by Finance Magnates. This marks Revolut’s first investment in women’s football and expands the commercial partnerships for Manchester City Women.

Revolut’s branding will be featured on the team's training kit sleeve, with captain Alex Greenwood serving as an ambassador. Revolut’s global presence is expected to raise the visibility of the team both in the UK and internationally.

Love this from @RevolutApp ❤️



They've launched in app calls to prevent scams.



In app calls offer a secure method to talk with customer support instead.



Scammers often call users via phone or WhatsApp posing as the bank, but they could never use the in app secure channel.… pic.twitter.com/l1GvkFit5y — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) January 17, 2025

Introducing In-App Calls for Security

While impersonation scams affecting Revolut customers are at their lowest level in nearly two years, the company is still addressing the emotional and financial damage caused to victims. After months of testing, Revolut has developed In-App calls, a feature that criminals cannot replicate. It enables secure communication between customers and Revolut's support team directly through the app.

