Revolut Kicks Off First Women's Football Partnership with Manchester City

Revolut Kicks Off First Women’s Football Partnership with Manchester City

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 13:51 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The partnership includes Revolut branding on Manchester City Women's training kit sleeve.
  • A Revolut takeover is scheduled for the City v Chelsea game at the Etihad Stadium in March.
Revolut and Manchester City

Manchester City Women has announced a global partnership with financial technology company Revolut. This is Revolut’s first investment in women’s football and adds to Manchester City Women’s list of commercial partners.

Revolut Branding Featured on City Kit

"It’s fantastic to welcome Revolut as a partner of Manchester City Women today," Charlotte O’Neill, Managing Director of Manchester City Women, said.

Revolut’s global reach is expected to increase the visibility of the team both in the UK and internationally. As part of the agreement, the Revolut brand will appear on the training kit sleeve, and captain Alex Greenwood will serve as an ambassador.

"This is a key moment as we welcome another brand committed to investing in the women’s game and supporting the commercial growth and sustainability of the Club. Revolut joins our growing portfolio of partners focused solely on the women’s game and we look forward to working with the brand throughout the partnership and this journey together," O’Neill added.

Revolut to Provide Benefits for Fans

Deborah Wajsbrot, Head of Growth - Strategic Partnerships &amp; Sponsorships at Revolut
Deborah Wajsbrot, Revolut, Source: LinkedIn

"Together, we’re committed to creating exclusive benefits and unforgettable experiences that bring our communities closer to the game they love," Deborah Wajsbrot, Head of Growth - Strategic Partnerships & Sponsorships at Revolut commented.

The partnership will also involve digital and physical assets with Revolut branding, with a special promotion planned for the City v Chelsea game at the Etihad Stadium in March. Additionally, fans and Revolut customers will gain access to exclusive benefits and experiences.

"We’re excited for the season ahead and look forward to working with the club to create even more opportunities to grow women’s football in Manchester and beyond, inspiring the next generation to dream big," Wajsbrot concluded.

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
