Revolut Automates Investment: Launches Robo-Advisor in Singapore

Wednesday, 22/01/2025 | 06:30 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • It first introduced the Robo-Advisor in the US before expanding to Europe.
  • Singapore users can now invest with the Robo-Advisor with a minimum of USD 100.
revolut

Revolut has expanded its offerings in Asia by launching its Robo-Advisory services in Singapore, the fintech announced today (Wednesday).

Automated Investment Service

The service will be tailored to investors by assessing their risk tolerance and financial goals through a series of questions. Customers only need to deposit funds into their portfolios, and the Robo-Advisor will handle market investments automatically. It will also monitor the portfolio actively and rebalance it based on the performance of the assets.

The UK-based fintech first introduced Robo-Advisory services to its United States customers in June 2023, followed by its launch in the European Economic Area in February 2024.

The company promotes the automated service as a time-saving tool for customers.

Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore
Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore; Photo: LinkedIn

“We know that many of our customers do not have the time to manage a portfolio or invest in individual securities,” said Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore.

“This service is designed to make investing more accessible. We want to help customers grow their money in a way that is straightforward and convenient. We are also working to expand the range of investment options available through the Robo-Advisor and plan to add more financial planning tools.”

Low Entry Barrier

Revolut has set a minimum investment requirement of USD 100 for its Robo-Advisory services. An annual portfolio management fee of 0.75 per cent of the portfolio value will be charged monthly.

Additionally, customers can set up recurring transfers starting from USD 10 to their Robo-Advisor portfolios. Revolut debit card holders will also have the option to invest the spare change from transactions directly into their portfolios.

Meanwhile, the British fintech is working to establish a stronger presence in Singapore through other services. Last year, it introduced business-to-business offerings in the country. Recently, it enhanced security features by enabling in-app calls for personal users.

Revolut’s product expansion has also been evident with its partnership with CMC Connect last year to offer contracts for differences (CFDs). Currently, these products are available in three European countries, with plans for further expansion across the continent.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
