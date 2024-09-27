Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Stripe Scales Up with New Toronto Office amid 50% Growth in Payment Volume

Friday, 27/09/2024 | 08:28 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm offers products like Tap to Pay on iPhone and usage-based billing to assist Canadian businesses.
  • The company is hiring for engineering, product management, sales, and design roles at its new office.
Stripe
Finance Magnates

Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform, has opened a new flagship office in Toronto. The decision highlights Toronto's status as the fourth-largest tech talent market in North America.

Stripe currently serves Canadian startups like Workleap and Thinkific, as well as large enterprises such as Shopify, Enercare, FreshBooks, and SkipTheDishes.

Stripe Supports Canadian Business Growth

Between 2021 and 2023, Stripe saw more than 50% growth in payment volume from Canadian companies. This growth comes from thousands of businesses joining Stripe daily, along with established companies using Stripe to introduce new business models and revenue streams.

Matthew Burlak, head of Canada GTM at Stripe
Matthew Burlak, Head of Canada GTM at Stripe, Source: LinkedIn

Shopify, a global ecommerce platform, uses Stripe for several services, including Shopify Payments, Shopify Balance, and in-person payments.

Over the past year, Stripe has introduced several products to support Canadian business growth. Stripe Payments enables sales in over 195 countries with 135 currencies and 100 payment methods, with over half of Canadian users selling cross-border.

"After more than a decade in Canada, we’re proud to support many of the country's most successful startups and enterprises, with thousands more Canadian companies getting started with Stripe every day,” said Matthew Burlak Head of Canada GTM at Stripe. “We’re looking forward to growing our team and accelerating the success of even more Canadian businesses."

Recently, a partnership was formed between Stripe and Zip, an Australian buy now, pay later provider, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This collaboration aims to provide online retailers with flexible payment options through Stripe's platform, enabling purchases to be divided into four installments over six weeks.This partnership comes after Zip's recent collaborations with Mastercard and Google Pay.

New Office Hiring Positions

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows contactless payments using Interac Debit without extra hardware. Amazon's Just Walk Out technology streamlines checkout at venues like Scotiabank Arena. Stripe Billing’s usage-based billing helps businesses track and charge for customer usage efficiently.

With the opening of its new Toronto office, Stripe is hiring for roles in engineering, product management, sales, and design. The company expects further expansion in the near future.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
