PayPal Expands US Point-of-Sale with 5% Cashback and Apple Wallet Integration

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 15:47 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm targets the $4.55 trillion US debit card market with increased cashback.
  • A report shows 24% of debit cardholders earned cashback in 2023, versus 74% of credit cardholders.
Paypal
Bloomberg

PayPal is expanding its reach into US point-of-sale payments by integrating its debit card with Apple’s mobile wallet and offering 5% cashback rewards. This move aims to position PayPal directly against tech companies and banks.

Shifting to In-Person Payments

Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal
Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal, Source: LinkedIn

Under the leadership of new CEO Alex Chriss, who joined from Intuit last year, PayPal is shifting focus from its traditional online and peer-to-peer payment services to in-person transactions.

The company’s debit card now provides 5% cash back on selected purchases, with a limit of $1,000 per month. Additional rewards are available through partnerships with brands like DoorDash and Sephora.

"E-commerce has obviously been one of the fastest growing areas where people are spending their dollars... but it's not everything," Chriss said. "Now consumers can use PayPal for every purchase, everywhere, every time."

Meanwhile, PayPal has expanded its decade-long partnership with Fiserv to improve the checkout process for US businesses, as reported by Finance Magnates.

This collaboration aims to simplify the integration of PayPal and Venmo payment solutions for Fiserv’s merchant clients. The expanded partnership continues to deliver payment processing and e-commerce services to millions of merchants globally.

Mobile Payments Competition Intensifies

The US debit card payment market has grown significantly, reaching $4.55 trillion in 2021, up from $2.47 trillion in 2015, according to Federal Reserve data. Chriss noted that as consumers become more cost-conscious, they are increasingly turning to debit cards to manage spending.

PayPal’s debit card will also support Apple Pay, allowing users to utilize mobile wallets and "tap to pay" features. The 5% cash-back offer makes PayPal’s debit card competitive, as only 24% of debit cardholders earned cashback rewards in 2023, compared to 74% of credit cardholders, according to Valuedynamx.

Despite PayPal's historical dominance in online payments , competition from Apple and Google has intensified in the mobile payments sector, impacting PayPal’s market share.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 929 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 929 Articles
  • 6 Followers

