In Neobanking “The Pace of Technological Change Is Relentless”: Keabank’s CEO

Neobanks are rapidly transforming the global financial landscape, challenging traditional banking institutions with their digital-first models. As more consumers seek faster, more accessible financial services, the rise of “new banking” is reshaping the way we manage money.
Finance Magnates spoke with Mark Berkovich, CEO of Keabank, who shared insights on the future of neobanking and how companies are navigating the evolving regulatory landscape to democratize finance.
Keabank CEO Outlines Vision for the Future of Neobanking
Keabank, a financial technology company, is aiming to change the neobanking landscape with its unique blend of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency integration, and global payment services.
"Our mission is to democratize access to a broad range of financial services tailored to the specific needs of various markets," Berkovich said in a conversation with Finance Magnates. The platform’s focus on blockchain-based banking sets it apart from traditional institutions and other neobanks. Berkovich believes this approach will help bridge the gap between fiat currencies and digital assets.
When asked about the key differentiators between Keabank and its competitors, Berkovich emphasized the company’s holistic approach. "While other neobanks offer niche services, Keabank integrates crypto and fiat solutions in a single platform, localized to meet regulatory and market needs in different countries," he explained.
At Keabank, personalized service is what sets us apart. Our expert team in payments, #crypto, and fintech collaborates closely with you to understand your unique needs & deliver secure, tailored solutions. Together, let's shape the future of finance with reliability & innovation. pic.twitter.com/UwlPATThfI— Keabank (@Keabankofficial) September 12, 2024
Berkovich also highlighted the advantages that neobanks have over traditional banks. "We offer a leaner, more cost-efficient operational model, which allows us to pass on savings to customers through lower fees and more personalized services," Keabank CEO commented.
Additionally, the digital-first nature of neobanks makes them quicker to adopt emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI, enabling them to better serve modern consumers.
Compliance as a Competitive Advantage
Berkovich acknowledged that regulatory challenges remain a significant hurdle for neobanks, but noted that Keabank views compliance as a strategic advantage.
"We work closely with regulators in each market to ensure that we exceed local compliance requirements," he said. By embedding a compliance framework into its operations, neobanks are able to innovate without sacrificing security or regulatory standards. Blockchain technology plays a crucial role in this, as it enhances transparency and makes it easier for the company to meet regulatory demands.
"Our seamless cross-border transaction capabilities, coupled with the ability to switch easily between fiat and crypto, position us for success in a world where digital and traditional currencies increasingly coexist," Berkovich said.
Neobanks offer several advantages over traditional banks, including:
- Lower fees due to leaner operational models
- Highly personalized and accessible services
- Quicker adoption of new technologies like blockchain and AI
- More inclusive banking services for underserved populations
Berkovitch sees competition with traditional banks and other neobanks as "a driving force for innovation". He notes that while traditional banks often struggle with legacy systems and regulatory constraints, Keabank focuses on differentiation through its integrated approach to crypto and fiat services.
Future Plans
As Keabank continues to grow, Berkovich is focused on expanding the company’s product offerings. "We are enhancing our blockchain-based services and developing new crypto-fiat products to meet the needs of both corporate and individual clients," he said. The company’s plans include advanced payment solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of cross-border transactions.
Despite the rapid pace of technological change, Berkovich believes that Keabank is well-positioned to balance innovation with security. "Building a strong compliance framework has been essential in allowing us to innovate confidently while ensuring that we meet regulatory requirements," he added.
As the neobanking sector continues to evolve, Keabank's approach of integrating fiat and crypto services is positioning it as an interesring player in the industry. The company's focus on compliance, innovation, and customer-centric solutions reflects broader trends in the neobanking space.