Everton FC Strikes a Deal with Corpay to Tackle Forex Challenges

Tuesday, 24/09/2024 | 09:44 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The partnership aims to improve global payments and supports the daily business needs of the club.
  • The firm has partnered with football clubs, including Manchester City and AC Milan.
Corpay, Inc. has announced a new partnership with Everton FC, a founding member of the Premier League. Under this agreement, Corpay's Cross-Border business will serve as Everton's Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Supplier.

Everton FC Partners with Corpay

The partnership allows Everton FC to utilize Corpay's Cross-Border solutions. This service aims to help the football club manage foreign exchange exposure related to its daily business operations.

“With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand and business globally, this partnership further solidifies Corpay’s position as the corporate payments and currency risk management company of choice within the Premier League, and we look forward to working with Everton during the coming season and beyond,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

Meanwhile, Corpay has previously secured partnerships with football clubs, including Manchester City, the reigning Premier League title holder, as reported by Finance Magnates.

In another collaboration, AC Milan has partnered with Corpay, a company specializing in business payments, establishing Corpay as the official commercial foreign exchange (FX) partner of the renowned football club.

Centralized System for Payment Management

In addition, Corpay’s platform will provide Everton with a centralized system for managing global payments . According to the firm, this development is expected to streamline the club’s financial processes.

Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton, added: “I’d like to thank everyone at Everton, and at Corpay Cross-Border, who have developed this long-term partnership.

“We look forward to working alongside Corpay to help them benefit from the global exposure offered during our historic year final season at Goodison Park and the move to our wonderful new waterfront stadium.”

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
