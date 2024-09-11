Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ebury Kicks Off Partnership with AS Monaco for Upcoming Ligue 1 Season

Wednesday, 11/09/2024 | 13:16 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • As part of the partnership, the firm’s branding will be displayed on the club’s training kit.
  • The firm provides payment services, lending, FX risk management, and Mass Payments solutions.
Ebury

Ebury, a global financial technology firm, has announced a new partnership with French football team AS Monaco FC for the 2024-2025 Ligue 1 season. This agreement will see Ebury provide its expertise in international transactions to meet the club's global operational needs.

Under the terms of the partnership, Ebury’s branding will appear on AS Monaco’s professional squad training kit throughout the season.

Ebury's Global Financial Solutions

Thibaut Chatelard, Marketing &amp; Revenue Director of AS Monaco
Thibaut Chatelard, Marketing & Revenue Director of AS Monaco, Source: LinkedIn

Ebury offers a range of financial services designed to support international business activities. These include international payments and collections, business lending, FX risk management , and Mass Payments solutions.

Thibaut Chatelard, Marketing & Revenue Director of AS Monaco, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ebury as a partner of AS Monaco! Ebury has made it their mission to transcend borders, and our Club has always embraced international connections. This partnership is a natural fit, and we eagerly anticipate its launch.

Meanwhile, Ebury has selected Goldman Sachs to lead its planned £2 billion initial public offering (IPO), as reported by Finance Magnates. Ebury is moving forward with its IPO plans despite challenging market conditions.

The company has chosen to list in London, which contrasts with the broader trend of fintech firms delaying public listings due to market volatility and high interest rates. The IPO could take place in the first half of next year, with an estimated valuation of around £2 billion.

Ebury’s Sports Sector Expertise

Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury
Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

The firm also has a dedicated unit focused on the sports sector, aiming to assist sports brands, agents, and athletes with tasks such as athlete signings, global merchandising, sponsorships, advertising, and large capital expenditures.

With a presence in 39 offices and over 1,700 employees across 25 countries, Ebury provides a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to simplify international trade for businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with AS Monaco. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be involved with a club that boasts such a rich history and has nurtured some of the greatest talents in the game,” Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, stated.

“Furthermore, this collaboration goes beyond just working with the club; it is a testament to our commitment to business within the Monaco principality and its growth on a global scale. We look forward to embarking on this journey with the club and fostering a strong, long-term relationship with the region.”

Topics
Ebury
fintech
payments
sports-sponsorship
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
