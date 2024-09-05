Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Nearly 9 in 10 Crypto Registration Applications Failed UK AML Standards: FCA

Nearly 9 in 10 Crypto Registration Applications Failed UK AML Standards: FCA

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 21:16 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Only four applications were approved out of 35 reviewed in the fiscal year ending March 31.
  • The challenging registration process has reportedly prompted some crypto companies to leave the UK.
Amid growing regulatory scrutiny, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rejected over 87% of cryptocurrency registration applications in its latest review, according to the regulator's latest update. The high rejection rate highlights the challenges crypto firms face in meeting the UK's stringent anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, which has forced some companies to leave the country.

A Tough Year for Crypto Registrations

In the fiscal year ending March 31, the FCA reviewed 35 applications from crypto companies seeking approval under the UK's AML framework. Only four managed to clear the hurdle. The FCA named successful registrants, including BNXA (Binance's payment partner), a PayPal UK unit, and Komainu, a joint venture involving Nomura for crypto custody services.

Source: FCA

However, the majority of applicants either withdrew their requests, were outright rejected, or had key components missing from their submissions, making it impossible for the regulator to conduct a full assessment.

Since January 2020, the FCA has been responsible for overseeing the UK's crypto asset sector, ensuring firms adhere to strict AML and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations. In total, the regulator has received 359 applications for registration from crypto companies since taking on this role, approving only 47 firms so far.

Despite the FCA's attempts to provide clear guidance on what constitutes good and poor practice, Coindesk reported that many crypto companies still find it difficult to navigate the UK's regulatory framework. Long wait times and a lack of feedback from the FCA have contributed to growing frustration among applicants, with some companies choosing to leave the UK altogether in search of more lenient jurisdictions.

Firms Looking Elsewhere

The prolonged registration process has led some crypto companies to look beyond the UK. Many firms now prefer to seek approval in other regions while continuing to serve UK-based customers from abroad. With the Labour government's recent pause on further crypto-related legislation, the regulatory landscape remains uncertain.

While the FCA has maintained its strict stance on compliance , its long-term effectiveness in fostering a thriving crypto ecosystem remains a topic of debate. As the regulatory landscape evolves, both in the UK and globally, firms must adapt to ever-changing compliance requirements or risk losing access to one of Europe's largest financial markets.

Elsewhere, recent reports show that, according to data obtained through Freedom of Information, applications for registration as a crypto-asset exchange or custodian wallet provider to the FCA declined by 51% in the past three years. This represents a drop from 42 applications in the previous year and 59 in the year before that.

Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1203 Articles
  • 15 Followers
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1203 Articles
  • 15 Followers

