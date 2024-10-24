Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Ebury Scores a Deal with Southampton FC to Support SMEs

Ebury Scores a Deal with Southampton FC to Support SMEs

Thursday, 24/10/2024 | 12:01 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The partnership will support the Hampshire SME community through advertising at St Mary’s Stadium.
  • Operating in 25 countries, the firm provides financial services for international trade needs.
Ebury

Ebury, a global financial technology firm, has announced a partnership with the Southampton Football Club for the 2024-2025 season. This partnership adds to Ebury’s expanding sports portfolio, which includes teams like Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, and AS Monaco.

Ebury Partners with Southampton FC

Ebury will support Southampton by leveraging its expertise in global financial operations. Additionally, the firm plans to share its knowledge with the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) community in Hampshire. As part of this agreement, Ebury will gain access to LED and big screen advertising at St Mary’s Stadium.

Dave Driver, Southampton Football Club’s Finance Director
Dave Driver, Southampton Football Club’s Finance Director , Source: LinkedIn

Dave Driver, Southampton Football Club’s Finance Director commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Ebury – an exciting and innovative leader in financial services – to not only strengthen our own operations, but also to collaborate with an organisation that’s committed to supporting the wider Hampshire SME community.”

The company aims to help businesses trade and expand internationally. Ebury offers a range of products, including international payments , business lending, foreign exchange risk management , and a mass payments solution.

Strengthening Sports Sector Growth

Ebury has a unit that focuses on growth within the sports sector. This team supports sports brands, agents, and athletes by facilitating athlete signings, global merchandising, sponsorships, advertising, and capital expenditures through secure financial solutions.

Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury
Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

Operating from 40 offices worldwide, Ebury has over 1,700 employees across 25 countries. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the international trade needs of businesses.

“Southampton's rich history as a football club, along with the area's legacy as a global port, aligns perfectly with our expertise in supporting sporting brands and British businesses with global ambitions,” Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, stated.

“We are continuously evolving our product offerings to meet the specific needs of sporting organisations and our partnership with Southampton allows us to further facilitate this product expansion. We look forward to supporting Saints throughout the season, both on and off the pitch.”

A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
