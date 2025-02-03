BKN301 Names Qatar as MENA Hub in Digital Banking Push

The move aligns with local fintech initiatives, targeting a projected 2.87 million digital payment users by 2028.
The operations of the local branch will be overseen by Country Leader Jordan A. Fabbri.
BKN301 Group, a London-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has designated its Qatar office as the regional headquarters for its Middle East and North Africa operations. This positions the company to capitalize on the region's rapidly expanding digital payments landscape.
BKN301 Sets Up Qatar Hub
The move
comes as Qatar's digital investment sector is poised to reach a transaction
value of $477 million in 2025, with the country's digital payments user base
expected to expand to 2.87 million by 2028.
"Our
decision to establish the Qatar office as the regional headquarters of the MENA
region reflects the nation’s rising position as a fintech innovation hub,"
said Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301.
"As
the regional fintech sector offers significant opportunities for economic
diversification, we reinforce our commitment to advancing Qatar’s vision to
foster a robust digital economy."
The Qatar
office, now fully operational under the leadership of Country Leader Jordan A.
Fabbri, will serve as the central point for delivering BKN301's BaaS
Orchestrator platform across the MENA region.
The
platform connects multiple core banking systems, payment processors, and
third-party services through a modular design. It reduces operational costs by
up to 50% for core banking, card issuing, and payment processing services.
"Our
BaaS Orchestrator platform will enable seamless integration of financial
products for regional companies," Fabbri noted. "With Qatar's digital
payment usage continually growing, we are strategically positioning ourselves
to take advantage of the region's rising demand for innovative financial
services."
Worldline Deepens BKN301
Alliance
In July, BKN301
announced the expansion of its partnership with Worldline, a publicly
listed global payment services provider. The collaboration, initially
established in 2022, focuses on BKN301 incorporating Worldline's Issuing and
Acquiring technical processing solutions to strengthen its digital payment
offerings across EMEA markets.
A central
element of the partnership is a customizable solution for instant payment card
issuance, facilitated through an online onboarding process. This feature
enables BKN301 to deliver a secure and efficient card activation process for
its customers.
Additionally,
on the acquiring side, BKN301 will leverage Worldline's processing platforms,
which handle more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 240,000
merchants across Europe.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
