OptAxe Appoints Chief Business Development Officer Following FCA Approval

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 08:00 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Chris Smith, with over 30 years in FX, joins the firm to support FX options liquidity.
  • The firm has completed all technical integrations with several recent hires.
OptAxe, a regulated trading platform focused on centralized liquidity in FX options, has appointed Chris Smith as Chief Business Development Officer. The appointment follows OptAxe’s recent FCA approval to operate as a Multilateral Trading Facility for FX options.

OptAxe Expands Leadership Team

Chris Smith
Chris Smith, Source: LinkedIn

“I am thrilled to be joining such a visionary team and look forward to working alongside the founders as we bring innovative technology to the marketplace that will automate manual, bilateral processes and provide a ‘single source of truth’ for FX options liquidity,” Smith, Chief Business Development Officer at OptAxe commented on his new appointment.

Chris Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of OptAxe
Chris Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of OptAxe, Source: LinkedIn

Chris Smith, a veteran in FX markets with over 30 years of experience, will support OptAxe's expansion efforts.

His background includes leadership roles in FX sales at institutions such as Commonwealth Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Citi, and Credit Suisse. Smith has consistently focused on technology-based platform solutions in FX trading throughout his career.

“I am delighted to welcome Smith to the OptAxe team at such an exciting time for the business,” said Chris Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of OptAxe.

“Having known Smith for many years, I have witnessed his passion for the sector and how he strategically embraces innovation to automate workflows, drive efficiencies and empower teams to focus on higher-value activities,” he continued.

Completing Technical Development

OptAxe centralizes liquidity to simplify FX options trading and increase trading opportunities. Its axe-driven model is structured to support operational efficiency, risk management , and market insight.

The platform is now operational, with all technical development, connectivity, and integration complete. It offers connectivity through a Web GUI and APIs, including FIX and REST, to access liquidity. Automated pricing and execution features provide options for trade fulfillment, counterparty access, and execution analysis.

OptAxe has recently appointed Lynsey McAllister as Head of Operations and Dave O’Brien as a Senior Developer. Lynsey brings experience in client onboarding, operations, and relationship management, while Dave will support the technology build-out with his development expertise.

