Former CMC Markets and 26 Degrees Executive Joins Crypto Prime Broker

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 10:54 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Eric Wang joins cryptocurrency prime broker LTP as its Head of Australia.
  • Most recently, he worked at CBCX, which offers liquidity for CFDs on forex and other asset classes.
Eric Wang

Eric Wang, who formerly worked with multiple retail trading brands, has recently joined cryptocurrency prime broker LTP as its Head of Australia. According to a LinkedIn post by him, he already joined the new role last year.

LTP is a Hong Kong-based prime broker for digital assets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. It claims to bridge centralised exchanges (CEXes) and decentralised exchanges (DEXes) for institutional clients worldwide.

A Long Career with Brokers and Liquidity Providers

Wang is also a seasoned executive in the retail trading industry. He joined LTP from CBCX, a liquidity provider for CFDs on forex, precious metals, commodities, and indexes, where he served as the Chief Operating Officer for almost two years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he entered the industry in 2005 as a CFD/FX Execution Dealer at CMC Markets. He then became a Trading Risk Manager and later a Senior Business Operations Analyst before leaving the broker after spending over 11 years there. He then joined the Sydney offices of Invast Global, now 26 Degrees, where he spent about three years and left as the Director, Head of Liquidity and Execution.

Finance Magnates earlier reported that 26 Degrees would surrender its Cyprus Investment Firm licence and had also seen the departure of multiple top executives, including its EMEA CEO and Chief Commercial Officer.

Wang also worked at the Sydney offices of CLSA Premium for three years. He joined as the Head of Products and Dealing and was later promoted to Executive Director (ED). At the time of his departure from that firm, he was the Country Manager and Group Head of Products and Dealing.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
