HF Markets Taps Hantec Markets’ Former Exec Hayel Abu-Hamdan as Chief Commercial Officer

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 13:10 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • He previously spent 14 years at Hantec Markets, where he joined as the Chief Operating Officer.
  • At HFM, he will reportedly lead commercial strategy, refine products, and enhance customer support.
Hayel Abu-Hamdan

HF Markets (HFM) appointed Hayel Abu-Hamdan as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With extensive experience in the forex and CFD industry, Abu-Hamdan’s arrival occurred as the firm boosted its global market offering. Abu-Hamdan transitioned to HFM after a 14-year tenure at Hantec Markets, where he reportedly played a key role in the firm’s expansion.

A Seasoned Industry Leader

With extensive experience in commercial strategy, Abu-Hamdan is expected to bring new perspectives to HFM. He will reportedly oversee commercial operations, enhance product offerings, and improve customer engagement.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Abu-Hamdan stated: "I will be driving the company’s global expansion and innovation in the trading industry. After 14 rewarding years at Hantec Markets, I’m grateful for the experiences that shaped my journey. I had the privilege of working with exceptional colleagues and teams, contributing to the company’s growth, product development, and global reach."

Abu-Hamdan spent more than a decade at Hantec Markets, where he joined as the Chief Operating Officer and later served as the Chief Commercial Officer.

Experience from Other Industry Brands

The seasoned forex industry expert has also worked for other industry brands, including HiFX, MIG Investments SA, and Rosenthal Collins Group.

"At HFM, I will lead our commercial strategy, refine products, enhance customer support, and drive the next phase of global success,” he mentioned. “It’s an honor to join a company known for its innovation and excellence, and I look forward to working with the exceptionally talented team to expand into new markets and deliver greater value to our clients."

Meanwhile, Hantec Markets promoted Michael O'Sullivan, the Head of Technology Strategy, to the role of Chief Technology Officer last year. O'Sullivan is an industry expert who has worked for several companies, including Infinox Global, ATFX UK, and CMC Markets.

O'Sullivan was the Chief Technology Officer at INFINOX and also held the roles of Head of Project Management and Head of Partnerships Operations and Delivery at ATFX UK and CMC Markets, respectively.

HF Markets
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
