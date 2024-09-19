Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Hantec Markets' UK Unit Turns a Loss in 2023 due to "Additional IT Expenditure"

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 04:11 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The revenue of the brokerage for the year jumped by a solid 24 percent.
  • It anticipates that the investment will be a positive one and lead to profits.
London Eye; Source: Wikimedia Commons
The UK unit of Hantec Markets ended 2023 with an annual turnover of over £6.8 million, an increase of almost 24 percent from the previous year. However, the company turned an operating loss of £47,437 compared to a profit of £36,058 in 2022.

According to the filing with Companies House, the forex and contracts for differences brokerage operator detailed that the operating loss was caused by additional IT expenditure incurred towards the end of the year due to the introduction of a new technology strategy.

Due to the IT expenditure, the annual administrative expenses of the company jumped to almost £6.9 million from the previous year’s £5.5 million.

“We anticipate that this investment in the development of new technologies will contribute significantly to the future profitability of the business,” the filing stated, adding that “the directors expect that the company's financial results next year will return to profitability.”

Income statement of Hantec Markets Limited
Considering interest expenses, Hantec Markets’ pre-tax profits from its UK business sank to £51,542 from 2022’s profit of £51,084. After taxes, it netted a loss of £55,418 from a profit of £24,824.

The loss also reduced the company’s assets, which marginally slipped to £5.39 million from £5.45 million in the previous year.

“The company's business developed generally in line with the board's expectations, and the results for the period and the financial position at the period end were considered satisfactory, given the increasing competition and regulation within the sector,” the filing added.

The UK unit of Hantec Markets is a subsidiary of its Hong Kong-based parent. It is also regulated in Australia and offshore jurisdictions like Mauritius and Vanuatu. Recently, Hantec introduced a $500,000 client fund insurance underwritten by Lloyd's of London.

Meanwhile, Hantec is also expanding and has become one of the first brokers to enter the growing prop trading market.

Expenditure to an Investment

Income statement of Hantec Markets Limited

A Year with a Loss

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

  Executive Interviews with Joe Li & Simon Naish | ATFX | FMPS:24

