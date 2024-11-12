Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Capital.com Names Head of M&A and Corporate Development Based in London

Tuesday, 12/11/2024 | 16:29 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Salim Sebbata worked as CEO and Director at APM Capital Markets for six months.
  • He held leadership roles at BUX, Livemarkets, Trade Capital, and CMC Markets.
Capital.com has appointed Salim Sebbata as Head of M&A and Corporate Development. Based in Capital.com’s London office, Sebbata will oversee the company’s M&A strategy and support its global expansion initiatives, Finance Magnates has learned.

New M&A Head Joins Capital.com

Salim Sebbata, Head of M&amp;A and Corporate Development
Salim Sebbata,Head of M&A and Corporate Development, Capital.com, Source: LinkedIn

Sebbata joins Capital.com after holding several senior roles in financial services. Most recently, he was CEO and Director at APM Capital Markets Limited, where he served for six months. Before that, he spent two years as Managing Director at Stryk by BUX and three years as Chief Executive Officer for BUX in the UK and Global Managing Director for Derivatives.

Previously, Sebbata was Executive Director (SMF3) at Livemarkets Ltd. for just over a year and a half and worked as Group Business Development Director at Trade Capital Holding in Cyprus for a similar duration.

His earlier experience includes two years as Head of Middle East at CMC Markets, followed by nearly two years as Head of B2B at E*TRADE Financial in the United Arab Emirates. Sebbata began his career in private banking, where he spent around six years as VP at Merrill Lynch in Germany.

Capital.com Trading Volume Reaches $450 Billion

Dana Massey, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com
Dana Massey, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, Source: LinkedIn

Client trading volume on Capital.com reached over $450 billion in Q3 2024, a 20% increase from the previous quarter’s $337 billion, as reported by Finance Magnates. The platform’s total trading volume for the first nine months has surpassed last year’s $1.2 trillion.

“Our Q3 results highlight the sustained growth of our platform,” said Dana Massey, Chief Marketing , Product & Technology Officer, Capital.com.

The rise in trading activity was attributed to heightened interest in indices, commodities, and FX markets, with index trading accounting for around 53% of the total volume. The number of trades executed between July and September increased by 19%, reaching 31 million. New user accounts grew by 9%, although details on funded accounts remain unclear. The Middle East led index trading demand, followed by Europe.

