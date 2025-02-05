Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Why XRP Is Going Down: Price Faces Decline, but Market Holds Hope for Recovery

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 21:14 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Despite recent declines, there is optimism in the market that XRP can still reach double-digit prices.
  • The platform’s stablecoin RLUSD has gained significant traction, surpassing 105,000 transactions on the XRP Ledger in just two months.
XRP

The cryptocurrency targeting global payments, XRP, is facing headwinds. Its price is currently trading at $2.45, representing a 6% and 19% decline in the past day and week, respectively.

XRP fell as low as 8% today (Wednesday), reaching a low of $2.3567. With the broader crypto market stabilizing after concerns over global trade policies, optimism remains that XRP can break into double-digit territory.

According to the TradingView chart, XRP is trading at a key support level of $2.03, with a significant liquidity wall building below this mark. Below this price level, XRP could drop further. The next support level tested on February 3 is $2.04, which is the next level to watch.

XRP Daily Price Chart, Source: CoinMarketCap

Will XRP Reach $20?

Despite the recent pullback, XRP could reach an intermediate target of $5 and a long-term peak at $20. While a rebound from the $2 demand zone provided some relief, failure to hold the $2.50 level could lead to further downside, with potential drops to $2 and $1.60.

Beyond price action, Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has reportedly gained significant traction, surpassing 105,000 transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) just two months after its launch.

In contrast, only 4,109 transactions have occurred on the Ethereum network, suggesting users prefer XRPL’s efficiency and lower fees. RLUSD was introduced in December after receiving approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

XRP Ledger Activates New Feature

Meanwhile, Ripple has partnered with Chainlink to enhance RLUSD’s adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi). Chainlink’s Oracle network will be leveraged for accurate and secure price feeds.

As XRP continues its volatile journey, analysts and traders closely watch key technical levels, with many expecting a breakout in the near future. If XRP can reclaim its critical resistance zones, the ambitious long-term target of $18 may not be far-fetched.

Featured Videos

