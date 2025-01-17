Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Why Ripple (XRP) is Going Up Today: Price Nears 2018 All-Time High

Friday, 17/01/2025 | 14:13 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • XRP experienced a significant increase in high-value transactions, with 2,365 transactions reportedly exceeding $100,000 recorded in an eight-hour period.
  • The token shows bullish momentum amid expectations of favorable policy changes under the new US administration.
XRP
The signs point to a serious growth.

XRP, Ripple’s flagship token, shows bullish momentum in its technical and fundamental aspects. This trend reflects a positive policy change under the new US administration, and XRP may be on the brink of a historic breakout.

At the time of publication, XRP traded at $3.23. Although the price reflects a 2% decline in the past day, XRP has gained more than 40% in the last week. Ranking 3rd on CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency is now valued at more than $186 billion.

If history repeats itself, XRP could achieve significant gains and potentially reach unprecedented highs. Interestingly, the token is edging closer to its January 2018 all-time high of $3.40.

Rally Speculation

Donald Trump’s presidency has reignited hope within the crypto industry, particularly for XRP. Since Trump’s election victory, XRP’s value has skyrocketed over 300%, outpacing most major cryptocurrencies .

XRP Monthly Chart, Source: TradingView

The anticipation of a more favorable regulatory environment, including the expected departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, is a key driver behind this rally. Besides that, there is a positive sentiment in the crypto market.

Additionally, Ripple President Monica Long hinted that an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon, as asset managers like Bitwise and WisdomTree pursue SEC approval under the new administration. XRP’s prominence aligns with market speculation that the Trump administration might prioritize U.S.-founded cryptocurrencies like XRP in its strategic initiatives.

Despite the optimism, XRP faces critical resistance at $3.40, its all-time high. With technical and fundamental factors aligning, the token might soon shatter its previous records, reaffirming its place as a dominant player in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency, XRP, has climbed to new heights, matching its 2018 all-time high of $3.4. This impressive rally marks a significant milestone in the token’s history, driven by a surge in high-value transactions and an expanding holder base.

XRP Ranks Third on CoinMarketCap

Growth in User Base

One key factor behind XRP's recent surge is a dramatic spike in high-value transactions. According to analytics firm Santiment, XRP recorded 2,365 transactions exceeding $100,000 within an eight-hour period, a record since early December.

In addition to whale activity, XRP has witnessed substantial growth in its holder base. Over the past two months, more than 500,000 new wallets holding XRP have been added to the network.

Santiment data also revealed heightened network activity, with XRP becoming one of the most-discussed cryptocurrencies on social media. The token has managed to capture attention despite Bitcoin's return to six-digit prices.

Bitcoin currently trades at $102, 449, representing a 3% and 9% surge in the past day and week, respectively. Other parts of the crypto market are also experiencing ongoing developments, such as the anticipated launch of a Litecoin ETF.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1571 Articles
  • 27 Followers
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
