UAE Approves Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin

Monday, 14/10/2024 | 20:42 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • AE Coin issuer plans to integrate the currency with e-commerce platforms, mobile wallets, and financial institutions.
  • The token enables users to participate in DeFi activities like lending and borrowing without intermediaries.
United Arab Emirates (UAE) granted AED Stablecoin LLC in-principle approval to launch AE Coin, the country's regulated stablecoin, GulfToday reported.

The stablecoin issuer aims to improve payments and transactions in the region. It also seeks to offer a stable currency based on blockchain technology and pegged to the Dirham for security and a better experience for businesses and individuals.

AE Coin

AE Coin aims to provide users with the benefits of a fiat-backed currency and the flexibility of blockchain technology. It is reportedly regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, and every AE Coin issued will be pegged to the Dirham.

The introduction of AE Coin aligns with the UAE’s Digital Government Strategy 2025. The UAE government has long been an advocate for incorporating technology to drive innovation in the economy, and AE Coin serves as the next leap in this journey.

AE Coin isn’t just about transforming the payment sector; it’s about offering practical solutions for both businesses and consumers, the company explained. Companies in the UAE can leverage AE Coin to manage cash flow more efficiently through instant payments between AE Coin wallets.

The platform allows individuals to invest, save, and make everyday payments without the typical delays and fees associated with traditional banking.

AE Coin can also be integrated with decentralized finance platforms. Users can participate in decentralized lending, borrowing, and interest-earning activities without needing intermediaries. This feature opens up new financial opportunities for UAE residents and businesses alike.

Integrating DeFi

Beyond DeFi, AE Coin is looking to integrate with e-commerce platforms, mobile wallets, and merchant partnerships to make everyday transactions simpler. As the currency continues to grow in usage, its reach will extend beyond the digital world, offering a more accessible way to handle real-world payments .

AE Coin’s roadmap includes forging strategic partnerships with financial institutions and payment gateways, which will help ensure widespread adoption across the UAE.

Plans are also underway for listing on major exchanges, allowing easier access to the stablecoin. The focus on technological advancements includes creating mobile wallet capabilities, expanding AE Coin’s usability on the go, and partnering with merchants for broader use in daily transactions.

Topics
stablecoin
AE Coin
uae
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1309 Articles
  • 15 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1309 Articles
  • 15 Followers

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

