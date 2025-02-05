Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> SEC Scales Down Crypto Enforcement Team: Reassigning Lawyers

SEC Scales Down Crypto Enforcement Team: Reassigning Lawyers

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 09:32 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The regulator is reportedly reassigning its dedicated crypto team of over 50 lawyers.
  • The dedicated crypto unit was formed in 2017 under Donald Trump’s first term as President.
Mark Uyeda; Photo: Milken Institute/Flickr
Mark Uyeda; Photo: Milken Institute/Flickr

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reassigning more than 50 lawyers and staff, who were solely responsible for cryptocurrency enforcement actions, to other divisions, The New York Times reported yesterday (Wednesday), citing five anonymous sources. However, the agency has not confirmed anything officially.

New Leadership, New Focus

The move came after Mark Uyeda, appointed by the Donald Trump administration, took over as the acting chair of the regulator. Trump had already nominated Paul Atkins to the top regulatory role, but his appointment is pending Senate approval.

The reshuffling of the SEC’s special unit for crypto enforcement affirms the regulator's decision to scale back crypto enforcement actions. Uyeda has also set up a team to review the regulator’s approach to dealing with digital assets, with crypto-friendly Commissioner Hester Peirce as the head of the task force.

“The commission’s handling of crypto has been marked by legal imprecision and commercial impracticality,” Peirce wrote in an official position paper released by the regulator, adding that the goal of the task force is to allow people “to experiment and build interesting things” without allowing crypto to become “a haven for fraudsters.”

Trump: Crypto Foe Turned Friend

One of President Trump’s first executive orders also showed that he would keep his campaign promise to introduce crypto-friendly rules. He has established a working group to explore potential cryptocurrency regulations for the country.

Following Trump’s re-entry into the White House, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees the derivatives market, also changed leadership, with crypto-friendly Republican Caroline Pham as its Acting Chair.

The SEC formed the dedicated crypto unit in 2017 under Trump's first presidential term, which initially had an anti-crypto stance. Gary Gensler, who was appointed as SEC Chair by the Joe Biden administration, ramped up the agency’s actions against crypto and opened multiple high-profile lawsuits against crypto companies like Ripple, Coinbase, and Binance. The unit brought over 80 dedicated enforcement actions.

Gensler even doubled the crypto team’s size to 50 in May 2022. However, how the scaling down of the cryptocurrency unit will impact pending enforcement actions remains unclear.

Interestingly, several crypto companies are now taking retaliatory measures against SEC lawyers responsible for actions against crypto firms. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, wrote on social media that his company would not hire law firms that employed senior SEC officials responsible for actions against crypto companies.

Gemini’s co-founder, Tyler Winklevoss, also confirmed that his company would not hire any Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates, even as interns, as Gensler joined the faculty there after resigning from the SEC.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reassigning more than 50 lawyers and staff, who were solely responsible for cryptocurrency enforcement actions, to other divisions, The New York Times reported yesterday (Wednesday), citing five anonymous sources. However, the agency has not confirmed anything officially.

New Leadership, New Focus

The move came after Mark Uyeda, appointed by the Donald Trump administration, took over as the acting chair of the regulator. Trump had already nominated Paul Atkins to the top regulatory role, but his appointment is pending Senate approval.

The reshuffling of the SEC’s special unit for crypto enforcement affirms the regulator's decision to scale back crypto enforcement actions. Uyeda has also set up a team to review the regulator’s approach to dealing with digital assets, with crypto-friendly Commissioner Hester Peirce as the head of the task force.

“The commission’s handling of crypto has been marked by legal imprecision and commercial impracticality,” Peirce wrote in an official position paper released by the regulator, adding that the goal of the task force is to allow people “to experiment and build interesting things” without allowing crypto to become “a haven for fraudsters.”

Trump: Crypto Foe Turned Friend

One of President Trump’s first executive orders also showed that he would keep his campaign promise to introduce crypto-friendly rules. He has established a working group to explore potential cryptocurrency regulations for the country.

Following Trump’s re-entry into the White House, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees the derivatives market, also changed leadership, with crypto-friendly Republican Caroline Pham as its Acting Chair.

The SEC formed the dedicated crypto unit in 2017 under Trump's first presidential term, which initially had an anti-crypto stance. Gary Gensler, who was appointed as SEC Chair by the Joe Biden administration, ramped up the agency’s actions against crypto and opened multiple high-profile lawsuits against crypto companies like Ripple, Coinbase, and Binance. The unit brought over 80 dedicated enforcement actions.

Gensler even doubled the crypto team’s size to 50 in May 2022. However, how the scaling down of the cryptocurrency unit will impact pending enforcement actions remains unclear.

Interestingly, several crypto companies are now taking retaliatory measures against SEC lawyers responsible for actions against crypto firms. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, wrote on social media that his company would not hire law firms that employed senior SEC officials responsible for actions against crypto companies.

Gemini’s co-founder, Tyler Winklevoss, also confirmed that his company would not hire any Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates, even as interns, as Gensler joined the faculty there after resigning from the SEC.

Topics
cryptocurrency
Securities and Exchange Commission
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6743 Articles
  • 107 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6743 Articles
  • 107 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

LNP Audit + Assurance Director Tony Rose discusses the firm's specialized audit services for financial services, highlighting their flat structure, experienced team, and global expansion. He shares insights on regulatory arbitrage, decreasing leverage trends, and the rise of crypto regulation, emphasizing the importance of proactive regulatory engagement and industry collaboration at events like FMLS. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
More Videos

  • Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Exante CMO Adrian Coxon discusses the company's unique focus on professional and institutional clients, highlighting their proprietary technology, direct market access, and commitment to data security and privacy. He also shares Exante's plans for international expansion and navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    ATFX leaders Siju Daniel and Wei Qiang Zhang discuss the exciting year at FMLS:24, covering technology like AI and blockchain, navigating market volatility, and the company's future plans for retail and institutional clients. They highlight ATFX's global presence, commitment to customer service, and upcoming innovations for 2025. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24 In this interview, Adam Saward, Managing Director at EC Markets UK, discusses his extensive 20-year career in the finance industry. He shares insights into his diverse roles in sales, trading, and management, and talks about his vision for EC Markets, focusing on customer service, technology, and the company's expansion in the UK. Adam emphasizes the importance of FCA regulation, plans to leverage AI, and how the company aims to fill gaps in the UK retail market with enhanced products and services. He also highlights the potential of technology in improving customer journeys and compliance processes. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FInance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

  • Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    In this interview, Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill, shares insights on the company’s strong 2024 performance, driven by market volatility. He discusses @TickmillGlobal strategy as a low-cost broker, highlighting the launch of their TMA Trader platform and reduced costs for gold and Bitcoin. Johnny also touches on the importance of liquidity providers and technology partners in maintaining competitiveness. Looking ahead to 2025, @TickmillGlobal plans to focus on client-centric low-cost offerings and continue using AI and machine learning for smart pricing to stay ahead in the market. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official/ 🐦 X: https://x.com/financemagnates? 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/financemagnates ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaMiOoCIu0Lb_bEO_V2kI_g Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}