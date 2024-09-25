Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Kraken Kicks Off Crypto Sponsorship with Bundesliga's RB Leipzig

Wednesday, 25/09/2024 | 13:17 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The partnership will offer fans immersive experiences, including exclusive content and interactive fan pop-ups.
  • Kraken's collaboration with RB follows similar partnerships with Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur FC.
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken partnered with Bundesliga RB Leipzig in a sponsorship deal aimed at driving crypto adoption among German football fans. According to the official announcement, this collaboration will give fans an opportunity to engage with the football club through digital innovation and crypto education.

Strengthening Fan Engagement

The two entities also mentioned that the partnership is based on creating immersive experiences for RB Leipzig fans through exclusive content and interactive fan pop-ups. Both Kraken and RB Leipzig seek to blend sports entertainment with the crypto space to enable fans to forge deeper connections with the team.

Commenting about the partnership, Kraken's Chief Marketing Officer Mayur Gupta said, "Kraken and RB Leipzig's origin stories share similar roots in charting an unconventional path to achieve long-term success in our respective fields. Kraken has spent over a decade providing a bridge to the crypto ecosystem while raising the bar for client service and industry cybersecurity protocols."

"As we continue our expansion strategy and efforts to further our mission across Europe, we're proud to partner with such a forward-thinking club to showcase the value that crypto can bring to football fans and the local community while driving understanding and adoption of crypto."

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the earliest crypto platforms. In Europe, Kraken supports the trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its operations in Germany are reportedly supported through a partnership with the BaFin-licensed digital asset broker DLT Finance.

Kraken Targets Football Fans

Kraken's partnership with RB Leipzig is part of the exchange's broader strategy to target a new audience through sports, particularly football. The company has collaborated with Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur FC in similar initiatives to deepen the connection between clubs and fans through digital assets and blockchain technology.

In July, Kraken signed a sponsorship deal withAtlético de Madrid. In the agreement, the crypto exchange became the official crypto and Web3 Partner of the Spanish football club.

Starting in the 2024 season, Kraken also became the Official Sleeve Partner for all men's and women's football shirts of Atlético de Madrid. According to the official announcement, this sponsorship deal links sports and Web 3 technology. The two entities seek to create opportunities for both Spanish football fans and Kraken's crypto clients.

Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
